Vancouver Canucks Reveal Intriguing Lineup Decision vs. Flames

The Vancouver Canucks will face the Calgary Flames on Saturday night for their third game of the season.

The Canucks are entering this game with the hope of bouncing back. This is because they lost their most recent game to the Edmonton Oilers by a 9-7 final score.

Now, as the Canucks prepare for their matchup against the Flames, they have made an interesting decision with their lineup.

Vancouver Canucks Starting Leevi Merilainen Against the Flames

After replacing Kevin Lankinen in Vancouver’s last game against the Oilers, Leevi Merilainen is set to start for the Canucks against Calgary. Merilainen was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which points to him starting for Vancouver.

Merilainen will now be looking to help the Canucks get back into the win column on Saturday. When noting that Lankinen allowed eight goals on 20 shots in his last appearance, it makes sense that Vancouver is starting Merilainen.

Looking at Merilainen

Merilainen was claimed off waivers by the Canucks from the Ottawa Senators ahead of the season. With Thatcher Demko sidelined with injury, it is understandable that Vancouver took a gamble on Merilainen.

Merilainen appeared in 20 games last season with Ottawa. During them, he posted an 8-10-1 record, a 3.51 goals-against average, and an .860 save percentage. While he struggled for Ottawa last season, he also had a 1.99 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage in 12 games for them in 2024-25.

Now, the Canucks will be hoping that Merilainen can regain his 2024-25 form and become a nice part of their roster in the process. It will be interesting to see what he can do against the Flames from here.