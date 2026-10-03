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Vancouver Canucks Reveal Intriguing Lineup Decision vs. Flames

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2026 NHL Draft - Day One
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BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Head coach Manny Malhotra Vancouver Canucks during day one of the 2026 NHL Draft on June 26, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks will face the Calgary Flames on Saturday night for their third game of the season.

The Canucks are entering this game with the hope of bouncing back. This is because they lost their most recent game to the Edmonton Oilers by a 9-7 final score.

Now, as the Canucks prepare for their matchup against the Flames, they have made an interesting decision with their lineup.

Vancouver Canucks Starting Leevi Merilainen Against the Flames

Edmonton Oilers v Vancouver Canucks
GettyVANCOUVER, CANADA – OCTOBER 1: Leevi Meriläinen #31 comes into the game for Kevin Lankinen #32 of the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of their NHL game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena on October 1, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

After replacing Kevin Lankinen in Vancouver’s last game against the Oilers, Leevi Merilainen is set to start for the Canucks against Calgary. Merilainen was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which points to him starting for Vancouver.

Merilainen will now be looking to help the Canucks get back into the win column on Saturday. When noting that Lankinen allowed eight goals on 20 shots in his last appearance, it makes sense that Vancouver is starting Merilainen.

Looking at Merilainen

Merilainen was claimed off waivers by the Canucks from the Ottawa Senators ahead of the season. With Thatcher Demko sidelined with injury, it is understandable that Vancouver took a gamble on Merilainen.

Merilainen appeared in 20 games last season with Ottawa. During them, he posted an 8-10-1 record, a 3.51 goals-against average, and an .860 save percentage. While he struggled for Ottawa last season, he also had a 1.99 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage in 12 games for them in 2024-25.

Now, the Canucks will be hoping that Merilainen can regain his 2024-25 form and become a nice part of their roster in the process. It will be interesting to see what he can do against the Flames from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Vancouver Canucks Reveal Intriguing Lineup Decision vs. Flames

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