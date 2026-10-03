Canucks Lose Key Top-Six Forward Before Facing Rival Flames

Following what have been truly wild opening two games of the season for the Vancouver Canucks against the divisional rival Edmonton Oilers, they’re right back at it on Saturday evening against another divisional rival.

The Canucks will host the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena, but they’re already dealing with the absence of a top-six forward thanks to an illness that will keep him off the ice at least for this game.

The Vancouver Canucks Have Lost Forward Jake DeBrusk To Injury, Who Won’t Play Against Flames

The Canucks will not have forward Jake DeBrusk on Saturday evening as they take on the Flames. According to Canucks head coach Manny Malhotra, DeBrusk is dealing with an illness and was sent home to recover.

“Jake DeBrusk showed up with an illness today at Rogers Arena, says Manny Malhotra. Confirms he won’t be in the lineup Saturday vs. Calgary,” wrote Canucks beat writer Thomas Drance on X, formerly known as Twitter.

So far, DeBrusk has appeared in both of Vancouver’s contests against the Oilers, during which he registered a lone assist.

DeBrusk has five years left on the contract that pays him $5.5 million per season.

Jake DeBrusk Remains With The Canucks For Now Despite Trae Rumors

Last season, the Canucks traded away several players, including the likes of Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland, Kiefer Sherwood, and Tyler Myers.

Despite his name popping up in trade rumors, DeBrusk remains with the team for now.

DeBrusk began his NHL career with the Boston Bruins, who took him in the first round (14th overall pick) in the 2015 NHL Draft. After nine seasons in Boston, he signed a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks in 2024.

DeBrusk had a strong first season in Vancouver, scoring a career-high 28 goals. Despite his production, the Canucks failed to make the playoffs.

His output took a hit in his second season with Vancouver, as the Canucks struggled throughout the year. He finished the season with 23 goals and 19 assists.

In 630 career games with Boston and Vancouver, DeBrusk has 189 goals and 168 assists. He has also scored 27 goals and added 20 assists in 86 career playoff games.

DeBrusk has yet to play a playoff game with the Canucks, but that could change if Vancouver trades him later on in 2026-27 to a team headed for the postseason.