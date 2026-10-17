Maple Leafs Should Target Capitals Forward After Friedman Rumor

The Toronto Maple Leafs could have another under-the-radar move they cannot afford to let float by

Specifically, the prospect in question is Ivan Miroshnichenko, a prospect who has reportedly attracted interest from multiple NHL teams, and Toronto could be an intriguing destination if the Capitals eventually decide they cannot give him the playing time he wants.

Speaking on the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, insider Elliotte Friedman noted that Miroshnichenko has struggled to find a regular place in Washington’s lineup because of the team’s forward depth. Several clubs are monitoring the situation, believing the 22-year-old could become a solid addition.

“He’s had trouble getting into the lineup; the Capitals are so deep; this guy told me there’s a bunch of teams watching him.”

Miroshnichenko raised some eyebrows in his season debut against Montreal a couple of nights ago, scoring a goal in Washington’s 5-4 victory. That showing has only boosted interest in him around the league.

There is no indication that the Maple are among the teams checking in on the former first-round pick. Still, given the considerable upside Miroshnichenko offers, GM John Chayka would do well to do his due diligence.

Maple Leafs Could Find a Long-Term Role for Ivan Miroshnichenko

The appeal of Miroshnichenko is his age and remaining upside. Washington selected him 20th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, with the Russian forward spending much of his time in the AHL. He has recorded 14 points in 53 NHL games.

However, his AHL numbers have looked pretty good. Last season, Miroshnichenko scored 14 goals and 34 points in 41 games with the Hershey Bears. The year before, he topped 20 goals, scoring 23, and totaling 42 points in 52 AHL games.

Those numbers suggest there’s something there potentially at the NHL level. But they don’t make him a sure thing for the Maple Leafs. And considering how much the Maple Leafs could use youth across the board, Miroshnichenko is worth taking a long look at.

Miroshnichenko has the potential to become a middle-six winger, and Toronto would not necessarily need to throw him into a top-six role immediately. He could start on the third line, get a chance to build chemistry with established players and work his way up if his performance warrants it.

There could also be an opening in the short term. John Tavares left Thursday night’s game against Buffalo following an injury, and if the veteran center misses an extended period, Toronto will need to look into its options. Miroshnichenko is a winger rather than a direct replacement down the middle, but he’s intriguing enough to give coach Jim Hiller another option moving forward.

The key would be the price. Toronto should not pay a premium simply because Miroshnichenko was a first-round selection. If Washington becomes willing to move him for a reasonable return, however, Chayka could have an opportunity to add a player whose best NHL years may still be ahead of him.

Aatu Räty Trade Shows Toronto Want s to Get Younger

Toronto’s recent acquisition of Aatu Räty offers a useful indication of the type of move Chayka may be willing to make. The Maple Leafs acquired the 23-year-old center from Vancouver in exchange for forwards Brandon Buhr and Jacob Quillan, adding another young player without surrendering a major prospect or draft pick.

Räty is not a proven top-six scorer, but he brings NHL experience and could compete for a depth role. The move was a relatively inexpensive way to add another option to the forward group.

Miroshnichenko would represent a similar type of opportunity, albeit with a different skill set. He is younger than many established trade targets and has the pedigree of a former first-round pick. If Washington cannot find him regular playing time, Toronto could potentially offer a clearer path to NHL minutes.

Of course, the Capitals may prefer to keep him as insurance rather than sell low on a young player. His strong season debut also gives them a reason to keep evaluating him.

Still, the Maple Leafs should be watching. Räty’s arrival suggests Toronto is interested in adding younger depth, and Miroshnichenko could fit that broader approach. If the Capitals eventually decide they cannot provide the opportunity he wants, Chayka may have a chance to make another low-risk bet on a young forward with room to grow.