Connor Hellebuyck Thinking About the Unthinkable In Winnipeg?

After a chaotic offseason that included a trade request, a refusal to report to camp, and the start of the 2026-27 regular season, Connor Hellebuyck may be reconsidering his exit from Winnipeg.

NHL insider David Pagnotta said on Hello Hockey that conversations are surfacing about Hellebuyck possibly thinking about rejoining the Jets while still wanting a trade. At the same time, he’s hearing that the players in the room won’t exactly welcome him with “open arms.”

Why Would Hellebuyck Consider a Return?

After making it public that he wanted a trade, things haven’t exactly gone to plan for Hellebuyck. Teams haven’t lined up to acquire him. While some clubs are kicking tires, the Jets’ asking price is considerable, and clubs like the Carolina Hurricanes, Buffalo Sabres, and others aren’t biting.

Even in New York, where the Rangers just lost Igor Shesterkin for the season, the Rangers aren’t viewed as a likely option because adding Hellebuyck’s $8.5 million cap hit until 2031 and keeping Shesterkin at $11.6 million isn’t financially feasible long-term.

Hellebuyck is running out of options, and the money he’s losing keeps piling up.

Would the Jets Want Him Back, and How Would it Look?

The timing is awkward. Winnipeg is playing well to open 2026-27. Kyle Connor is off to a strong start, and the team is 3-1-1. More importantly, goaltending has been steady with Stuart Skinner and Clay Stevenson, and the Jets sit third in the Central Division.

Before the season, many teammates spoke well of Hellebuyck and didn’t publicly voice frustration. Still, Hellebuyck’s suggestion that the team isn’t good enough to win can’t have gone over well. His bailing on the team to start the season probably went over worse.

Hellebuyck has the right to return, and there’s no question about his talent. If his head is in the right place, maybe the players forgive and forget. If it’s temporary, it’s not a good look.

Hellebuyck Jumping on the Bandwagon?

To say the Jets are a contender is a bit of a stretch. It is fair, however, to say that Hellebuyck likely didn’t think they’d be playing as well as they are. This is not a bad team. They simply had a bad season in 2025-26. The former Presidents Trophy winners might be finding their footing again.

How does it look if Hellebuyck suddenly jumps back on the bandwagon because the team is winning?

A team that has built chemistry and results without him may not be eager to rearrange its goalie situation for a player who asked to leave and stayed away.

Then there’s the optics. If he walked back in while the Jets are winning, it could easily look like he’s trying to hitch his wagon to a team that realized it might not need him. Either that, or he’s started to find that the money not coming in stings a little.

Fans, teammates, and the coaching staff would all be asking whether he’s truly committed or just returning because his options dried up.

Not to mention, who sits to bring in a guy who didn’t want to be there?