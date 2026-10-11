Connor Hellebuyck to Rangers Is a No-Go, Friedman Says

The idea of Connor Hellebuyck to the New York Rangers has gained significant steam following the season-ending injury to Igor Shesterkin.

While it might seem like a natural fit for the Blueshirts, not everyone is on board with that idea.

In fact, one notable insider, Elliotte Friedman, shot down the idea of the Winnipeg Jets netminder heading to Broadway.

During the weekly Saturday Headlines segment, Friedman expounded on the rumors circulating about the Rangers and Connor Hellebuyck. He made it clear that this deal is not one that will likely happen, particularly since both Shesterkin and Hellebuyck have long-term deals.

“This had led to a lot of wild speculation… especially online, would Connor Hellebuyck be a fit for the Rangers. Don’t expect it. I just don’t think it matches up.”

Moreover, New York might have a tough time putting together an offer that can entice the Jets. Winnipeg has been looking for a goalie plus pieces that can help the team win now. The Rangers, for their part, are the NHL’s youngest team. That situation means that New York could only realistically send prospects and futures to Winnipeg.

“I don’t think it works, particularly because both goalies would have long-term deals after this season if they were both there,” Friedman added.

Of course, there’s always a possibility that the Rangers pull off a stunner at one point or another. The prevailing opinion, nonetheless, is that a Jets-Rangers deal is not likely in the works.

Rangers Will Turn to Dylan Garand as Starting Goalie

The Rangers have little choice but to roll with Dylan Garand as their starting goaltender for the foreseeable future. With Joonas Korpisalo expected to miss another four weeks, New York has called up Spencer Martin from the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack to serve as Garand’s backup.

Friedman drove home this point by declaring the following:

“I do believe the Rangers will try to be patient with this, and navigate it through without making any quick panic move.”

It is hardly a dream tandem for a team that began the season with one of the NHL’s best goaltenders. Still, this is the situation the Rangers must navigate, and Garand will have an opportunity to establish himself at the highest level.

As Elliotte Friedman has suggested, New York is unlikely to make a reactionary move for a high-end goaltender like Connor Hellebuyck. The more realistic option may be to explore the veteran market for someone who can back up Garand, provide insurance across the organization, and help stabilize the position until Korpisalo returns. That would give the Rangers some breathing room without forcing them into an expensive deal.

New York Should Avoid a Major Goalie like Connor Hellebuyck

A blockbuster trade for a goaltender would be difficult to justify for the Rangers at this stage. Although the club has started the season competitively and its fans naturally want to see a playoff push, the broader organizational direction still involves rebuilding or retooling the roster.

That matters when considering the price of an established starter like Connor Hellebuyck. Teams rarely surrender a high-end goaltender without asking for significant assets in return. For New York, sacrificing premium prospects or valuable draft picks to address a short-term problem could undermine the longer-term plan.

There is also no guarantee that a rental goalie would remain with the Rangers beyond this season. Paying a steep price for a few months of help would make little sense if the team is not genuinely positioned to contend.

The smarter approach is to find a practical veteran option, give Garand a legitimate opportunity, and reassess when Korpisalo is healthy. The Rangers need stability in net, but they should not confuse that need with a reason to mortgage their future.