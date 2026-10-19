Hellebuyck Trade Frontrunner Revealed as Deadline Approaches

As the de facto Connor Hellebuyck trade deadline approaches, three teams stand out among the likeliest destinations for the Winnipeg Jets netminder.

In the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, insider Elliotte Friedman discussed three frontrunners that he believes could be major players in this entire situation.

In particular, Friedman named the Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers, and Utah Mammoth as the teams most likely to factor in the final move.

“I think there’s a couple of teams that hold the keys to this. The three teams I’m going to put in those positions are Buffalo, because they’ve wanted Hellebuyck and he is willing to go to them. Number two, the Rangers, not because they want Hellebuyck, I don’t think that’s likely… and the third team I’m going to put here, and I think they’ve kind of been in and out is Utah.”

There is little surprise with the Sabres. Buffalo was the hottest name linked to a Hellebuyck trade. But what does seem surprising is that the Rangers should factor into this entire move, but not because they are prepared to trade for Hellebuyck.

In fact, Friedman made it clear that whatever the Rangers do could have a cascading effect, leading to a Hellebuyck trade.

Rangers Could Set Off Chain Reaction Leading to Hellebuyck Trade

Friedman made it clear that he doesn’t believe the Rangers want Hellebuyck. But it’s what GM Chris Drury does that could unleash a “chain reaction.”

“Whatever Chris Drury is going to do here with the injury to Shesterkin, it could set a chain reaction around the league.”

One thing that Friedman did state is that the Rangers might be looking into a goalie like Utah’s Karel Vejmelka. And that’s how such a trade could set off a reaction. If Utah were to trade is starting netminder, it would be because there’s a reasonable move coming, like a Hellebuyck trade, to fill the void left by the departure of the Mammoth’s number-one goalie.

It’s worth pointing out that Friedman feels there is some pressure in Utah to make a massive move this season. The insider pointed towards the patience that Mammoth GM Bill Armstrong has shown, and his willingness to wait until he finally gets his target. Friedman pointed to the Vincent Trocheck deal as an example of how a possible Hellebuyck trade could unfold.

Two Other Teams Remain in the Mix, Albeit as Long Shots

Friedman mentioned two other teams hanging around as potential players in a Hellebuyck trade, albeit as long shots.

The Carolina Hurricanes and the LA Kings. While the Hurricanes and their Stanley Cup pedigree make sense, they might not actually need Hellebuyck with the way they are playing.

As for the Kings, Friedman doubted that there’s a fit. He discounted the idea of Hellebuyck going to Los Angeles given the way the Kings’ season is going.

“The way they’re going, I don’t know. I also find it very hard to see what the trade is there. I look up and down, and I’m thinking, I don’t know if I see the match.”

Perhaps the Kings might be willing to make something happen, but the likelihood of a Hellebuyck trade involving the Kings, at least as far as Friedman considers, seems like a long shot at this point.