Connor Hellebuyck’s Devils Debut Delivers Uncomfortable Reminder to Jets

Connor Hellebuyck’s debut with the New Jersey Devils was as advertised. Meanwhile, the Jets look like a team sliding into disarray.

On Tuesday, Hellebuyck made his Devils debut and first NHL appearance since Apr. 13. He was stellar, stopping 17 out of 18 shots and helping New Jersey snap a Jets‘ rival, the Dallas Stars‘, five-game winning streak.

The irony? Winnipeg suffered its sixth straight loss and gave up five goals to a Florida Panthers team that has been up and down in 2026-27. Not to mention, Florida had been traveling extensively by the time they faced the Jets.

While some on the Jets publicly expressed relief that the trade is behind them, it still doesn’t erase the reality of what Winnipeg is facing. At least in the short term.

Jets Looking Like A Team At Crossroads As Connor Hellebuyck Debuted With Devils

The Jets’ loss puts Winnipeg below .500 (4-5-3/11 points) in points for the first time this season. They are 27th in the league with 28 goals for and have been limited to two goals or less per game in five straight contests. Opponents have outscored them 19-10 throughout this six-game skid and 36 to 28 overall.

Meanwhile, Hellebuyck’s first win catapulted the Devils to second place in the Metropolitan Division with 16 points. New Jersey was already in the top 10 in goals allowed with 32 before Hellebuyck arrived. They are also trending toward the top 10 in goals scored, clocking in at 12th and finding the net 41 times this season.

When you look at that picture, it’s another painful reminder of the underlying message regarding the Connor Hellebuyck trade. In at least the short term, it is two teams diverging in opposite directions unless the Jets can salvage something.

Good News For The Winnipeg Jets

This wasn’t like the Dylan Larkin situation in Detroit. Despite requesting a trade, Larkin is still playing for and making an impact on the Detroit Red Wings. Hellebuyck never played for the Jets this season, and Winnipeg proved it could win without him.

The Jets’ return for Hellebuyck made the team deeper, with a sleeper in Dawson Mercer, a hitter in Nick Bjugstad (currently on IR), a depth goaltender in Nico Daws, and a high-potential prospect in Alexander Command. But the Jets were also 4-1-1 at one point before anyone saw Hellebuyck going to New Jersey.

One player who has been a game-changer this season has been Josh Morrissey, who hasn’t played since sustaining an upper-body injury in Winnipeg’s Oct. 7 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Winnipeg’s Backslide Began When Morrissey Went Down

Morrissey remains on injured reserve, but he will be one to watch when cleared to play again. Winnipeg was 3-0-1 with Morrissey in the lineup — though he played just 9:32 in that win over the Avalanche. Since then, they are 1-5-2.

There is a painful reminder in watching Connor Hellebuyck go to Jersey and further stabilize a brewing high-octane group. The Jets, for the time being, look like a team heading for the Central Division’s basement. But they are also not fully healthy with Morrissey out of the lineup.

Once Morrissey is cleared, there is a good chance Winnipeg may rediscover its magic from earlier in the season. That would come with a deeper Jets team — especially when Mercer finds his groove and Bjugstad ultimately debuts with the lineup.