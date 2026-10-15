Hellebuyck May Have an Unusual Way to Force a Trade

The Connor Hellebuyck trade saga has a new name attached to it: the Los Angeles Kings. According to Sportsnet’s Frank Seravalli, Kings GM Ken Holland has possibly gone far enough in talks to understand exactly what it would cost to pry him out of Winnipeg.

“While the depth of these trade talks is difficult to qualify, the belief is Kings GM Ken Holland at the very least has ascertained an understanding on the price required to pry the three-time Vezina Trophy winner out of the prairies. And yes, the Kings have received affirmation that Hellebuyck apparently would accept a trade to LA.

But the Kings’ hesitation isn’t necessarily about Hellebuyck’s ability. It’s about what they’d have to give up to get him, at a moment when their own season is teetering.

The Kings Need to Decide If Chasing Hellebuyck Is Worth It

Los Angeles has stumbled out of the gate. Their combined special teams rank worst in the league, and their 0-3-2 record isn’t wowing anyone. Still, Hellebuyck seems open to a trade. Either that, or it’s more a reflection of how badly he wants out of Winnipeg.

TSN’s Ray Ferraro recently suggested there is a possibility that Connor Hellebuyck sits out the entire season, a hint at how badly things have gone and how much the relationship between the team and the goaltender has deteriorated. The Jets aren’t exactly pushing to bring him back, either.

So, is there a way for Hellebuyck to force his way out?

Could Hellebuyck Threaten to Come Back?

While the Kings debate their direction, the Jets are reportedly bracing for a very different kind of complication: the possibility that Hellebuyck himself expresses interest in returning to Winnipeg.

Seravalli adds:

“Two things are happening at once. While the Kings are wrestling with their future, the Jets are weighing a potential three-ring circus if Hellebuyck says he’d like to return. Winnipeg has mechanisms available in the CBA to keep Hellebuyck away from the team if that call comes in. They can spell him for conditioning, they can subsequently suspend him from game action for violating team rules, but contractually he has a right to show up and earn.”

There was a time when it was believed Hellebuyck would be welcomed back if his attitude changed. Perhaps that’s no longer the case.

If they don’t want him anywhere near the roster and a trade becomes the only option should he threaten to step back in the locker room, that’s helpful for Hellebuyck. Assuming his ultimate goal is not actually to return but to force a move, that team tension works in his favor.

Hellebuyck is signed for five more years. Eventually, one has to believe that cooler heads would prevail and all would be forgotten. This season? It’s a mess. If the Jets don’t want Hellebuyck back and Hellebuyck knows it, he could bluff by saying he’s ready to return. That would force the Jets to pay his high salary, and trading him to a team that might want him, like the Kings, makes more sense.