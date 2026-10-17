Hellebuyck Suspension Development Isn’t Quite What It Seems

Connor Hellebuyck’s suspension being lifted this Friday has many in Winnipeg wondering what comes next. Technically, he could return to the team, end his holdout, and play.

But, as Elliotte Friedman noted on Saturday when he revealed the updated suspension news, “I don’t think that’s what anyone wants — not Hellebuyck, not the Jets, not the players, not the fans — but that’s where we could be next week, barring a trade. ”

Needless to say, this development might not be quite be what it seems.

Don’t Assume Hellebuyck Is Returning

On the surface, it sounds like the report from Friedman means Hellebuyck could be on his way back. “According to multiple sources, Hellebuyck informed the Jets before their first game of the season (Oct. 2) of his intention to end his absence and report to the team.” If we’re to assume he didn’t want to be a holdout, but the Jets used the leverage under the CBA to keep him away, Hellebuyck might be eager to return, collect his money and play.

He could be trying to make amends or showcase himself to potential trade partners.

However, Hellebuyck may not be thinking about that.

The Jets Would Rather Keep Him Away

Friedman also notes, “One possibility: the Jets pay him to stay at home.” That means eating the cost of his salary while he doesn’t play. It’s certainly not ideal and it might lead to the idea that a trade would be rushed, but not so fast.

GM Kevin Cheveldayoff isn’t likely to take a bath on a trade just to avoid paying him. The Jets used CBA rules to do what they could and delay payment as long as possible, but they knew that wouldn’t last forever. And if they’re happier with the tandem they have and willing to eat the money to keep him far from the rest of the team, it’s money well spent.

What Winnipeg can’t afford to do is disrupt things in the locker room. Cheveldayoff also doesn’t need a distraction for the current tandem of Stuart Skinner and Clay Stevenson, giving either the impression that they could be out of a job.

Wait for the Right Trade Return

Cheveldayoff and the Jets should understand that it could get costly waiting for the right trade, but they should resist the urge to think money over return. Hellebuyck has value, despite everything that’s going on, and to eat a few hundred thousand to get the best possible package is the way to go.

With injuries piling up and teams changing almost daily, all it takes is the right set of circumstances to set up a blockbuster deal.