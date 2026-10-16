Jets Don’t Want Connor Hellebuyck Back

The Winnipeg Jets have no interest in goalie Connor Hellebuyck coming back to the team, according to a prominent NHL insider.

Hellebuyck has not played at all this season, as he is sitting out and holding out for a trade away from the only NHL team that he’s ever known. The Jets have suspended him without pay while the team continues to use Stuart Skinner and Clay Stevenson in net instead of Hellebuyck, who has made it clear that he wants to move on to a new team.

However, as the clock ticks and no trade comes, Hellebuyck continues to lose money from his $8.5 cap hit this season, so there has been some thought that he may end his holdout to come back so he can get paid again.

But if that’s the case, the Jets don’t want him back.

Jets Aren’t Interested in Connor Hellebuyck Returning to Team

Speaking on TSN’s OverDrive, NHL insider Darren Dreger said that the Jets do not want Hellebuyck to return to the team.

“I think that there’s some truth to that speculation (about Hellebuyck wanting to return). I think Winnipeg is not interested in that,” Dreger said.

“Why is Connor Hellebuyck wanting to come back? Obvious (money).”

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League Sides With Jets

According to Dreger, the NHL sides with the Jets on this matter in their right to suspend Hellebuyck without pay, as he did not show up to training camp and has made it clear that he wants out of Winnipeg.

If he wants to come back, Dreger believes that there would need to be a conversation between the NHL and the NHLPA as, right now, the league believes the Jets are well within their rights to suspend Hellebuyck without pay for not showing up to work.

“That would be a conversation that would involve the National Hockey League head office and the players’ association. But I’ve checked into this from a league perspective, and the league still very much sides with Winnipeg in the power of suspension,” Dreger said.

Not only that, but Dreger also believes that other NHL clubs who could be interested in bringing in Hellebuyck to play goalie for them this year are starting to get concerned about his conditioning level as the clock continues to tick on the season.

“So, what’s Hellebuyck doing? Is he skating in Michigan? I don’t know. We haven’t seen any of that. He’s certainly not going to be in elite-level form when he comes back. And I think that there’s also some developing concern from clubs that have kicked tires on Hellebuyck. How long is it going to take this guy to get back to form?” Dreger said.

Without Hellebuyck, the Jets have gotten off to a strong start with a 4-1-2 record through the first seven games of the season. Obviously, there is still a ton of time left in the season, but as the Jets continue to play well, Hellebuyck will lose leverage in forcing a trade from the team, as they are showing they don’t need him to win games.