NHL Trade Rumors: Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck Drawing Interest From Multiple Teams

The Winnipeg Jets can’t escape the relentless Connor Hellebuyck trade rumors — and for good reason.

He’s been quite vocal about his desire to find a new landing spot, which has only further stirred up conversation.

Each passing day brings new rumors and speculation. Here’s everything we’ve been seeing regarding the 33-year-old goaltender.

Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck’s Latest Trade Rumor Roundup

On the Los Angeles Kings…

Per Frank Seravalli of Sportsnet, as of Oct. 15, the Kings have expressed interest in acquiring Hellebuyck.

Ultimately, they need depth behind the crease. This is undoubtedly a major contributing factor to their grim 0-3-2 overall record.

“Maybe Hellebuyck is exactly what the Kings need – an elite backstop with five years remaining on his deal, enough to be the connective backbone between a potential playoff team now and the youth movement pending,” he wrote.

Los Angeles’ interest is certainly an intriguing development.

On the New York Rangers…

This rumor has been loud, but far from realistic.

Darren Dreger of TSN reported on Oct. 13 that there’s “been conversation with the Winnipeg Jets and the possibility of Connor Hellebuyck, but right now, there’s no sense of urgency, and the Rangers flat-out don’t wanna pay the price for Connor Hellebuyck.”

Speculation floated to the surface after Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin hit the IR.

But as mentioned, New York doesn’t need — and shouldn’t pursue — a netminder as prolific as Shesterkin. Not right now.

On the Edmonton Oilers…

Earlier this month, the Hellebuyck pot was stirred by dropping his name into Edmonton’s mix.

As Seravalli noted, “… For the Oilers, that would mean convincing the B.C.-born Jarry to waive his trade protection to go to Winnipeg, where he’d be in tandem with the guy he was traded for 10 months ago. Jarry would be only one part of the puzzle that is complicated in both cap and player capital; Edmonton is short on both.

“In other words, it’s not impossible but a real longshot that we see Hellebuyck suit up for a Canadian club again.”

Sure, this seems like a far-fetched destination for him, but he has many, many doors open right now.

Where Do the Jets Stand at This Point in the Season?

Winnipeg is riding a 4-1-1 overall record, which places them second in the Central Division.

The Utah Mammoth (5-2-0) have edged them out.

During the Jets’ latest clash, they defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-2 at Canada Life Centre.

Now, Winnipeg is in the midst of its meeting with the Chicago Blackhawks.

This is an away game for the Jets, as it’s being held at United Center in Chicago.

As they navigate their upcoming schedule, trade rumors will stay afloat, particularly with Hellebuyck’s dilemma looming.