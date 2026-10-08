Jets’ Heritage Classic Uniform Carries New Historical Weight

The Winnipeg Jets‘ Heritage Classic uniform was released on Wednesday, and it is a remarkable throwback to the old days.

Fans looking forward to seeing the Jets wearing the lighter version of their throwbacks are in for a real treat. Winnipeg’s recently released Heritage Classic uniform gives fans something reminiscent of their 1979-80 to 1989-90 look, similar to what they wore for the 2016 game.

Chris Creamer of SportsLogos described the uniforms as:

“…white with a blue shoulder yoke, blue/red/blue striping on each arm and around the waist, with a red collar. On the chest is the logo the Jets wore when they first joined the NHL in 1979, but dates all the way back to 1973-74 when the club played in the old World Hockey Association, eventually used right up through 1989-90.”

Even more interesting is how seamless the uniform pairs with Winnipeg’s alternates. Creamer also didn’t miss the connection. He continued by saying:

“The white jersey is also designed to complement the Jets’ current navy blue alternate, which carries this same crest, effectively giving Winnipeg a matching home-and-road pairing of its retro look.”

The Jets’ Heritage Classic Uniform Couldn’t Have Seen Better Timing

On Sep. 24, the NHL consolidated Winnipeg’s history, with the Jets’ NHL records dating back to 1979-80. When the Atlanta Thrashers moved to Winnipeg in 2011, the Arizona Coyotes retained the Jets’ history. That history did not follow the Coyotes’ personnel and assets to Utah, all but foreshadowing its eventual return to Winnipeg.

Regardless, the Heritage Classic uniform would have given fans a sense of nostalgia. After the NHL unified both eras of Jets hockey, the uniform further represents history that the league itself officially recognizes as belonging to today’s Jets.

The looming Heritage Classic matchup on Oct. 25 in Winnipeg’s Princess Auto Stadium will be one of the Jets’ biggest showcase games of the season. Winnipeg has played in two previous outdoor games, one in 2016 and the other in 2019, but this one comes immediately after the NHL restored the Jets’ history.

Jets Uniforms In Previous Outdoor Games

Winnipeg wore its white uniforms with the 1979-80 to 1989-90 chest logo against the Edmonton Oilers in 2016. The jersey had the blue shoulder yoke, with a blue-white-red-white-blue striping pattern. They wore red pants with white-blue-white-red-white-blue-white trim, and white socks with a red-white-blue pattern.

Edmonton was decked out in orange jerseys with a blue shoulder yoke and white and blue striping on the sleeves. The pants were blue, with orange and white trim going up the sides, and orange socks with white and blue striping.

Winnipeg’s 2019 Heritage Classic Uniform against the Calgary Flames later became their alternate, which they most recently wore in Wednesday night’s win over the Colorado Avalanche. The Flames wore a look similar to what they reverted to in 2020-21.

If there is one common denominator here, it’s that the Jets have been consistent with what they have worn in what will be three Heritage Classic games. With the dark version proving to be popular enough to keep around as an alternate, chances are the light version will also prove to be a hit once again.