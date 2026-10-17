Josh Morrissey Injury Update: Jets Facing Major Questions

The latest Josh Morrissey injury update is no bueno for the Winnipeg Jets.

The organization confirmed on Thursday that Morrissey is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old does not require surgery, which is encouraging, but the team has not provided a firm return date. For now, the Jets will have to figure out how to get by without their top blueliner.

Morrissey had three assists in four appearances this season, averaging 20:04 of ice time per game. Those numbers only tell part of the story. He is a key puck mover, a major part of Winnipeg’s transition game and one of the defensemen the coaching staff trusts to handle difficult assignments. His absence leaves a hole that will not be easy to fill by any means.

Jets Need More From Their Defense Without Josh Morrissey

The immediate challenge for Winnipeg is filling Morrissey’s lineup spot, especially since their isn’t any single guy who could just step in.

Neal Pionk and Dylan Samberg are two guys who will need to shoulder more of the burden, while Dylan DeMelo and Mario Ferraro will have to help stabilize the overall blueline.

That’s certainly a workable group, but it does not offer a one-stop solution for everything that Morrissey brings to the table.

The Jets got a reminder of how difficult that adjustment can be in Thursday’s 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago. Winnipeg rallied from a two-goal deficit to force overtime, with Pionk scoring and Kyle Connor extending his goal streak, but the comeback could not quite get the job done.

The bigger concern is how the Jets handle matchups against stronger opponents. Morrissey is the sort of player a coach can lean on when a game gets messy. Without him, Winnipeg will need its remaining defensemen to make quicker decisions, manage the puck more carefully and avoid turning routine shifts into extended defensive-zone scrambles.

Morrissey Injury Update Creates an Opportunity for Elias Salomonsson

There is at least one potential bright spot in the timing of the Josh Morrissey injury update. Elias Salomonsson has been working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery and was nearing a return to game action, according to the Jets’ most recent update.

Coach Scott Arniel said the team was testing Salomonsson with contact before deciding whether he was ready. If the young defenseman can return soon, Winnipeg could get some much-needed reinforcements on the back end.

That does not mean Salomonsson can simply step into Morrissey’s role. He is still working toward full health, and that’s why the Jets will need to be careful about rushing him back amid the need for more bodies. But even a healthy extra option would give Winnipeg more flexibility as it sorts out its pairings and workload.

The team also has to consider the longer view. With no surgery required, the focus will be on recovery and monitoring his progress rather than forcing a premature timetable.

Jets Must Find a Way to Stay Competitive While Morrissey Recovers

The good news is that Winnipeg has not been told Morrissey won’t likely miss major time or need surgery. The bad news is that the Josh Morrissey injury update does not provide a firm timeline.

That puts pressure on the coaching staff to simplify things defensively and on the rest of the blue line to deliver more consistent performances. The forwards will also have a role to play by helping the defense get out of its own zone and limiting the turnovers that lead to extended pressure.

Winnipeg has enough talent to remain competitive, but Morrissey’s absence will test its depth. The Jets do not need one player to become Morrissey overnight. They need the entire group to make his loss less damaging until he is ready to return.

For now, the Josh Morrissey injury update offers one piece of relief, but no quick fix. How Winnipeg navigates the coming weeks could say plenty about the resilience of its blue line.