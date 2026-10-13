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NHL Insider Reveals Chances Of Connor Hellebuyck Landing With Metropolitan Team

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Connor Hellebuyck
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Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets.

One of the major storylines in the NHL through the early goings of the 2026-27 NHL season is Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who has won the Vezina Trophy as the League’s best player at his position multiple times, requesting a trade and subsequently holding out of Training Camp and being suspended as a result.

Right now, the Jets are rolling forward with former Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner as their top man on the depth chart, while Hellebuyck remains suspended and has forfeited over $300,000 in salary so far.

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers have lost franchise goaltender Igor Shesterkin for the rest of the season because of a lower-body injury that will require surgery. Could the Rangers come calling for Hellebuyck?

NHL Insider Doesn’t Believe Winnipeg Jets Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck Will Land With Rangers

It's not just about the return. The Jets have numerous factors to consider in completing a Connor Hellebuyck trade.
GettyBUFFALO, NY – FEBRUARY 10: Kyle Okposo #21 of the Buffalo Sabres takes a shot on Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets as he tends net during the third period at KeyBank Center on February 10, 2019 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

While some have suggested that the Rangers could potentially target Hellebuyck to replace Shesterkin, NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman doesn’t believe that it’s feasible, mainly because both goaltenders have multiple years left on their respective deals.

“This had led to a lot of wild speculation… especially online, would Connor Hellebuyck be a fit for the Rangers. Don’t expect it. I just don’t think it matches up,” he said.

“I don’t think it works, particularly because both goalies would have long-term deals after this season if they were both there,” Friedman added.

Despite the rising salary cap, Rangers GM Chris Drury won’t have two goaltenders with a combined $20 million cap hit on his roster.

Hellebuyck is signed through 2031 with an $8.5 million salary cap hit, while Shesterkin signed the richest contract in the history of the NHL for a goaltender, an eight-year, $92.475 million deal with a salary cap hit of $11.56 million a season.

Jets Goalie Connor Hellebuyck Requested A Trade

Hellebuyck, who has played his entire NHL career with the Jets, requested a trade shortly after last season ended, but only went public with it recently.

So far, the Jets have not acquiesced to his trade request, and suspended him without pay after he failed to report to Training Camp; he has yet to appear with the club this season.

Michael Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Clutch Points and The Hockey News. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University. More about Michael Whitaker

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NHL Insider Reveals Chances Of Connor Hellebuyck Landing With Metropolitan Team

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