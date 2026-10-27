Winnipeg Jets Make Intriguing Goalie Decision Days After Hellebuyck Trade

The Winnipeg Jets recently traded for another goaltender, but they will once again roll with a familiar face in the net on Tuesday.

Per Daily Faceoff, via Mike McIntyre, the Jets are going with Clay Stevenson. Stevenson has played the part of the average backup this season, going 1-2-0 with a 3.07 GAA and an .894 save percentage.

Stevenson will face a Florida Panthers team that is still looking to get consistent. Florida has been outscored 11-4 on its road trip, and Tuesday night will mark the finale of a stretch that saw them venture to Ottawa for Brady Tkachuk’s homecoming, Pittsburgh, and Chicago.

With all the traveling going on for Florida, this must be a game for the Jets to take full advantage of. Stevenson and especially the Jets’ skaters must be up for the challenge, given Winnipeg’s recent offensive woes.

Winnipeg Jets Projected Lineup And Pairings

Per Ken Wiebe, Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Cole Perfetti remain the top three. If Winnipeg’s offense plans on getting back on track, these three must put together a good game.

Isak Rosen looks like he will take second-line minutes, with Adam Lowry and Gabriel Vilardi joining him. Rosen has just two points in 11 games. But he scored the Jets’ lone goal in Sunday’s Heritage Classic.

Alex Iafallo and Dawson Mercer look like they will flank Viggo Bjorck on the third line. Mercer saw 15:22 of ice time in his Jets debut and recorded two shots on goal.

Cole Koepke, Morgan Barron, and Brad Lambert look like they will take the fourth line. Barron continues to pace the Jets with 31 hits.

Josh Morrissey remains out of the lineup, so Dylan Samberg and Neal Pionk are slated to get the nod on the first pairing. Pionk leads all Jets defensemen with seven points and a goal in 11 games.

Elias Salomonsson looks like he’s ready to go after making his season debut at the Heritage Classic. He looks to pair with Dylan DeMelo. Salomonsson skated 17:39 on Sunday and nabbed three blocks and two hits.

Finally, Mario Ferraro and Tyrel Bauer look like the third pairing. Ferraro leads all Jets defensemen in hits with 22. Bauer has also brought an intimidating edge.

Jets Must Find Ways To Score vs. Panthers

With the Panthers having a tough time stopping opponents, Tuesday is an ideal night for the Jets to get back on form offensively. Winnipeg has shown time and again that it can keep games close, given their five straight matchups that have been decided by a point.

Stevenson has done a good enough job backstopping the Winnipeg Jets’ net to show that he can handle a potential onslaught of shots from Florida. If that is the case on Tuesday night, then the Jets can’t afford to let yet another potentially close matchup slip away.

Winnipeg skates into this game in seventh place in the Central Division, and seven points behind the division-leading Minnesota Wild. Therefore, they don’t have a choice. They must find ways to score, and Stevenson must be the latest netminder to give Florida a tough time. The puck will drop at 8:00 p.m. EDT.