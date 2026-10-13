Winnipeg Jets’ Special Teams Surge Faces Wild Test

The Winnipeg Jets boast one of the NHL’s best special teams units in the early going. But they are set to face their toughest challenge.

Winnipeg is gearing up to face the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, and it couldn’t make for a better special teams matchup. Minnesota is currently leading the NHL in both special teams categories, boasting a 41.18 power-play and 95.45 penalty-kill percentage.

And it’s not like the Wild don’t draw or take penalties. They have had 17 power-play opportunities so far, just two under the NHL average of 19. Their 22 penalty-kill opportunities sit three above the league average.

But the Jets are worth examining. With a 28.57 power-play and 90.91 penalty-kill percentage, the Jets rank fifth and sixth in the league, respectively. That said, the Jets are also seeing significantly less time on the man advantage and penalty kill, with just 14 power-play and 11 penalty-kill opportunities.

Tuesday’s matchup provides a stellar moment of truth for the Jets, given Minnesota’s success. Do the Jets have great special teams? Or will they stagnate while facing the league’s best?

Winnipeg Jets Made Remarkable Special Teams Improvement So Far

While the big test comes on Tuesday, the Jets have so far improved their special teams performance from 2025-26.

Last season, Winnipeg converted 18.50 percent of its power plays across 227 opportunities. That put them 24th in the NHL. The Jets didn’t draw penalties well. When they did, they converted over 2.5 percent fewer than the rest of the league.

Winnipeg’s 77.63 penalty kill percentage also clocked in below the NHL average of 78.89. They didn’t end up on the PK as often as the rest of the NHL, yet allowed one more goal (51) than the NHL average of 50. As a result, they ranked 21st.

This season, both special teams units have been trending north. And it coincides with the Jets’ early-season turnaround from the turmoil that struck them last season.

Jets’ Power Play Has Already Encountered Its First Serious Setback

This makes the test vs. the Wild even more interesting. On Friday, the Jets suffered their first blowout loss of the season to the Anaheim Ducks. They also went 0-for-4 on the power play, and that heavily contributed to their 5-1 loss.

That said, head coach Scott Arniel wasn’t discouraged. Following Friday night’s loss, Arniel weighed in via Jamie Thomas of the Jets’ team site:

“Scheif, the quality ones that he had and Gabe had some great looks, KC, all of them did. You know what, if they’re getting (those chances), that’s the big thing. First, are we creating those opportunities? Then we’ve got to bear down and put them home. “I liked that part of it, but in a game like that, where the schedule is hard on you, the power play can help you right there and get you right back in the game.”

Josh Morrissey’s absence was particularly significant, given his role as the power-play quarterback. It’s worth noting that Morrissey was a big part of helping the Jets start the season 4-for-10 on the man advantage.

On Friday, the Jets listed Morrissey as day-to-day, so his status for Tuesday is worth keeping an eye on.

Minnesota’s Power Play Makes Discipline Especially Important for Winnipeg

This is where Tuesday’s matchup gets even more interesting: Minnesota has converted seven of its 17 power play opportunities, and they have scored at least once per game at 5-on-4. Their 17 opportunities are two below the league average, so Minnesota has a tough time drawing penalties. This is where the Jets’ stellar yet relatively untested penalty kill has a chance to step up big time.

Winnipeg has been on the penalty kill for an average of 2.2 times per game. While it hasn’t seen much ice time, it’s also a testament to how well the Jets stay out of the penalty box. If Winnipeg can limit the Wild’s power-play opportunities, it will have fresh legs on the ice when the PK unit inevitably enters the game.

That could prove to be a difference-maker in a matchup featuring two potential Central Division powerhouses.