Winnipeg Jets Veteran’s Warning Proves Costly In Loss to Hurricanes

The Winnipeg Jets were one of the most consistent teams in the NHL on the penalty kill. That changed on Saturday, and it justified one veteran’s warning.

Dylan DeMelo had some prophetic words about the Jets‘ penalty kill, which allowed two goals on two Carolina Hurricanes power plays in Saturday’s loss.

Per Jamie Thomas of the Jets’ team site, DeMelo said of the penalty kill:

“I still don’t think we have it nailed down yet, to be honest. “And obviously, the results have been there, which is great, but I still think there’s another level we can get to with it. I think guys have taken a lot of pride in that. A lot of guys just play PK, not a lot of power play.”

The Jets, whose 88.24 penalty-kill percentage was fifth in the NHL before the game, proved DeMelo right. There is still room for growth, and sometimes growth occurs following a bad game.

Dylan DeMelo’s Words Come To Life For The Winnipeg Jets

On Carolina’s first power-play opportunity, the Hurricanes methodically moved up the offensive zone without the Jets providing much resistance. Before Winnipeg knew what was happening, Logan Stankoven received a pass from Brad Nadeau behind everyone but goaltender Clay Stevenson.

The Jets recovered and tried to get their sticks on the puck. But Stankoven was too quick. He found Jankowski — who was initially in front of the net but skated up the ice — creeping back toward the net just inside the left circle. Jankowski fired the puck home and tied the game 1-1.

With the game tied 2-2 in the third period, former Jet Nikolaj Ehlers put Carolina up 3-2 at the 6:43 mark. It occurred with the power play winding down to its closing seconds. The Jets were doing a heck of a job holding Carolina off, but Ehlers somehow got the puck through heavy traffic and into the net.

Stevenson blocked a shot with his pad, and the puck drifted to his left. Initially, it looked like Alex Iafallo was going to clear the rebound. But the puck landed on Shayne Gostisbehere’s stick. Gostisbehere found Ehlers uncovered, and Ehlers fired it home.

Jets Penalty Kill Served A Reality Check In Saturday’s Loss

Jankowski’s goal was a brilliant heads-up play. That said, the Jets let Carolina keep passing the puck around. Once it looked like the Jets recovered and were going to get a stick on the puck, Jankowski was already in position to score.

Ehlers’ goal was just brilliant shot placement, and the Jets did everything they could to keep the puck out of the net. Still, allowing two power-play goals while heading into the game with one of the league’s hottest penalty-kill units shows that the Jets still have room for improvement.

Now, they will get two full days off to figure out what went wrong before they go on the road to face the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday and the Dallas Stars on Thursday. If the Jets get their penalty kill back on track, it will be ready to go for the Heritage Classic on Oct. 25.