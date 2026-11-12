Pelicans Defensive Collapse Puts Jamahl Mosley Under Growing Pressure

The New Orleans Pelicans’ defensive collapse has reached a point where even struggling opponents are having their way with them. Brooklyn entered Wednesday near the bottom of the NBA in offensive efficiency, yet the Nets scored 145 points in a 34-point victory over New Orleans. It was the third consecutive game in which the Pelicans allowed at least 138 points, extending their losing streak to four games. For a team that hired Jamahl Mosley to establish a stronger defensive identity, the latest defeat raises some uncomfortable questions.

Pelicans’ Defensive Collapse Reaches Alarming Level

The numbers are difficult to ignore. The Los Angeles Clippers scored 139 points against New Orleans on November 8. The Golden State Warriors followed with 138 in a 51-point blowout two nights later, handing the Pelicans the worst regular-season defeat in franchise history. Brooklyn then piled on 145, despite entering the matchup with one of the league’s least productive offenses.

The Nets shot 57% from the field and made 20 of 41 attempts from three-point range. They also scored 83 points in the first half, their highest total in a half this season. Eight Brooklyn players reached double figures, showing that New Orleans wasn’t simply beaten by one exceptional individual performance. The entire team found opportunities against a defense that offered little resistance.

Zion Williamson scored 29 points for the Pelicans, but his production could not compensate for what was happening at the other end. New Orleans has now surrendered 422 points across three games, and its last two defeats have both come by more than 30.

Jamahl Mosley Is No Longer Hiding From the Problem

Mosley recognized the seriousness of the situation after the Golden State defeat. He said the defense “has to be our calling card” and expressed frustration that the team’s offense was influencing its defensive effort. The message was clear: New Orleans cannot expect to win consistently without making defense a priority.

After the Brooklyn loss, Mosley was even more direct. He pointed to a lack of “will and a want to defend at a high level,” before accepting responsibility for failing to get the required response from his players. “I’m not doing my job by getting these guys to sit down and guard the way that we need to guard,” he said.

Those comments carry additional weight because defensive improvement was a major reason New Orleans hired Mosley. During his five seasons with Orlando, the Magic developed into one of the NBA’s better defensive teams, finishing among the league’s top three in defensive efficiency in 2023-24 and 2024-25. The Pelicans expected him to bring that identity to New Orleans. So far, the results have been nowhere close.

Pelicans Need a Response Against Memphis

New Orleans is now 4-8 after opening the season with four consecutive losses, followed by a brief four-game winning streak. The recent slide has erased much of that early progress, and the next opportunity to respond comes Friday against Memphis.

Mosley has already made his expectations clear. The challenge is getting his players to deliver on them. The Pelicans cannot afford to keep allowing opponents to score at will, particularly when the latest example came against a Brooklyn team that had struggled offensively before facing them.

There are legitimate circumstances to consider, including injuries and lineup changes, but those cannot explain away three consecutive games with at least 138 points allowed. Mosley was brought in to change the team’s defensive culture, and he has acknowledged that the responsibility starts with him.

The Pelicans still have time to turn things around, but the problem is becoming harder to dismiss as a temporary slump. If they cannot show a meaningful defensive response against Memphis, questions about how quickly Mosley can establish his system will only grow louder.