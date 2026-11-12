San Antonio Spurs Match Rare Celtics Feat

The San Antonio Spurs beat the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night by a score of 124-119. The NBA X account reported that this win that gave them 10 in a row now puts them next to the 2017-18 Boston Celtics as the only teams to start 0-2 and win 10 straight games. This is an impressive stat considering that the Spurs looked dead in the water through the first two games. Now on a 10-game win streak, they have looked dominant.

San Antonio Spurs Win Streak

Getty PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 09: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs slam dunks the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center on November 09, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Over the past 10 wins, the Spurs have dominated the paint. Victor Wembanyama has been playing a dominant game, currently averaging his most points per game in his career. During the win streak, Wembanyama is averaging 32.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.5 blocks per game. He struggled in the first two games, and everyone was very critical of him. Ever since those games, he has dominated both ends of the floor.

On top of Wembanyama being dominant, Dylan Harper has been a consistent scorer for this team. He is shooting the three-pointer really well and finishing at the rim better than anyone. Fox has also been playing well and has been a reliable shooter for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie has been knocking down threes. It seems like San Antonio has found it again and now looks like a contender once again. They started going to the paint more and getting good looks at threes out of it, and it’s been working.

Only Two Teams in NBA History

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX -MARCH 10: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts after making a three-point shot against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at Frost Bank Center on March 10, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

San Antonio can now say they are one of two teams to start 0-2 and go on a 10-game win streak. That is an incredible turnaround after how they lost the first two games. The only other team to do this was the 2017-18 Celtics. These are teams that had a quick turnaround after a rough start. The 0-2 part may not sound that great, but it shows a team that was able to make adjustments and fix some things to start winning.

The Spurs have a tough matchup with the Golden State Warriors coming up on Friday. This will be a chance to make it 11 in a row. The Warriors may be without superstar point guard Stephen Curry, as he appeared to get injured against the Rockets Wednesday night. Whether he plays or not, the Spurs will still need to be ready to play. They can not take the Warriors lightly even without Curry.