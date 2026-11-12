Shane Wright Scores First Goal as a Predator in Team’s Sixth Straight Victory

The Nashville Predators got their sixth straight win Wednesday night against the Anaheim Ducks, with forward Shane Wright tallying his first goal with the team since being acquired 11 days ago.

Nashville moved to 10-5-5 on the year with the 4-2 victory, taking down a Ducks team that was riding a five-game winning streak of its own.

Newly acquired Shane Wright, whom the Preds traded for from Seattle just over a week ago, delivered his best performance since joining the team.

Wright tallied a goal and an assist for a two-point performance, providing Nashville with extremely valuable minutes and finishing with a +3 plus-minus.

As the Preds continue to navigate their West Coast road trip, they remain on a tear, riding the longest current winning streak in the NHL.

Preds Extend Winning Streak Against Ducks

In a game between two of the hottest teams in the NHL, Nashville emerged victorious to make it six in a row on the road in Anaheim.

The Preds were not to be messed with, conceding the first goal before equalizing just 21 seconds later on a goal by Jayden Struble, assisted by Shane Wright.

After that, the Preds scratched away at the Ducks, getting outshot and struggling to generate chances but staying even at 1-1 thanks to an amazing performance by Justus Annunen.

Despite being outshot in the first period, the Preds continued to push the puck in the second, finally breaking the tie with a highlight-reel goal by Nils Hoglander.

Then, in the third period, after the second line had already contributed an assist and a goal, it found another in Shane Wright’s first career goal as a Predator.

Getting a beautiful rebound from Hoglander, Wright buried his fourth shot on goal of the night, finally finding the back of the net in his two-point performance.

Steven Stamkos would go on to score the game-sealing goal, assisted by Josi for his second assist of the night.

Defense and Goaltending Continue to Shine

A common theme during the Preds’ six-game winning streak has been the sudden emergence of impressive goaltending and defense.

Despite being outshot in Wednesday’s win, the Preds did not falter thanks to Justus Annunen’s stonewall performance, as he saved 25 of 27 shots faced.

With Saros leading the charge of late, Annunen has provided valuable minutes as the team’s other goaltender, earning wins against the Avalanche twice, the Lightning, and now the Ducks.

During their six-game tear, the Preds are allowing just 1.67 goals per game, and just 1.0 per game over their last five contests.

Quickly becoming one of the most dangerous defenses in the NHL, veterans Brady Skjei and Roman Josi are emerging as anchors on the blue line, working alongside Nashville’s newer acquisitions.

As the win propels Nashville into second in the Central Division, the team will have a day of rest before taking on another powerhouse in the Golden Knights on Friday night.

Searching for their seventh straight victory, the Preds will look to continue slowing down opponents and riding their momentum as they attempt to extend their impressive winning streak.