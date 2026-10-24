Chelsea vs Tottenham Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Injury Updates

Team selection and injury concerns will shape Saturday’s London derby, with Chelsea and Tottenham facing key decisions ahead of their clash at Stamford Bridge. Both teams face selection problems due to injuries, suspensions, and late fitness checks.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is expected to rely on Mike Penders in goal after Emiliano Martínez suffered a fractured jaw, while Pedro Neto and Cole Palmer are among the key attacking options.

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi has received boosts with the returns of Pedro Porro, Andy Robertson and Dominic Solanke, but several players remain unavailable. James Maddison’s fitness is also a concern after he missed the first three days of team training this week.

Both managers will announce the confirmed Chelsea vs Tottenham starting XIs about an hour before kick-off, with key decisions ahead of the Premier League clash.

Chelsea Lineup Today and Team News

Chelsea head into the London derby after a 2-0 win over Everton, where Pedro Neto scored twice and the team recorded their first clean sheet of the season. Alonso’s side sit fourth with 13 points from seven Premier League matches and are expected to continue with a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Mike Penders is expected to start in goal following Martínez’s jaw surgery. Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix and Levi Colwill are projected to form the back three, with Reece James unavailable after knee surgery.

Neto should feature on the right, while Moisés Caicedo and Jordan Henderson are expected to anchor midfield. Jorrel Hato is the likely left-back option after Pep Chavarría’s injury.

Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers are tipped to support João Pedro, who is expected to lead Chelsea’s forward line. Malo Gusto has recovered from illness and is available, while Jamie Gittens and Emmanuel Emegha remain among the reported absentees.

The predicted Chelsea lineup is Penders; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Henderson, Caicedo, Hato; Palmer, Rogers; João Pedro.

Tottenham Lineup Today and Injury Update

Tottenham travel to Stamford Bridge after a 3-1 win over Coventry City, their first Premier League victory of the season. Tottenham have been boosted by the return of Pedro Porro, Andy Robertson and Dominic Solanke, giving De Zerbi more options ahead of the Chelsea clash.

Porro is expected to return on the right, while Robertson is available after recovering from a knock. However, Maddison remains a fitness concern after missing the first three days of group training.

Tottenham could use either a back five or a 4-2-3-1 formation. One projected lineup features Antonín Kinský; Porro, Tosin Adarabioyo, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, Robertson; Sandro Tonali, Maddison; Mohammed Kudus, Solanke, Omar Marmoush.

Adarabioyo is a doubt in some reports after coming off against Coventry. Lucas Bergvall, Sávio, Destiny Udogie, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert are listed among the injured players. Mykhaylo Mudryk is ineligible to face Chelsea, his parent club, and is also dealing with an ankle issue. Rodrigo Bentancur serves the second match of his three-game suspension.

Dejan Kulusevski has returned to individual training. De Zerbi also has options such as Mathys Tel, Conor Gallagher and Mateus Fernandes if he needs to change his attacking or midfield setup.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Chelsea vs Tottenham lineups will shape a derby between two teams with different challenges. Chelsea will look to use Palmer and Rogers to create chances, while Neto’s pace could help exploit space during transitions.

Tottenham will hope Porro’s return provides greater defensive stability and attacking width. Solanke, Marmoush and Kudus are expected to carry much of the attacking responsibility if they start.

Chelsea enter the match in stronger league form, but Tottenham’s recent victory offers a boost ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge. De Zerbi must also decide how best to balance his defensive setup against Chelsea’s attacking options.

The official Chelsea vs Tottenham starting XIs are expected about one hour before kick-off, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. BST (12:30 p.m. ET). Final confirmation will clarify the starting formations, late fitness decisions and available substitutes for both sides.