Xabi Alonso Reveals Chelsea Stance on Estevao Exit Amid PSG, Barcelona Links

Estevao Willian is one of the players with a chance to make a move and one of the most talked-about figures at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks.

With only eight matches, and just two as a starter, Estevao has been one of those affected by Xabi Alonso’s arrival. Especially because last season he played 38 matches (eight goals) at a Chelsea side that now seems to have stalled in terms of performance.

This comes after the young forward was also linked with FC Barcelona and PSG in recent weeks. A player who obviously needs minutes, and for that reason there has been speculation about an exit that is a fairly high possibility at the moment.

Xabi Alonso Makes Chelsea Stance Clear on Estevao Amid PSG, Barcelona Rumors

For that reason, Blues coach Xabi Alonso was questioned in the press room, and he has clearly begun to open the door for the London club to let the attacker leave so he can seek other minutes and destinations.

“No, there has been no discussion about that. That (Estevao’s lack of matches) is not a question of attitude. It has been about the context of the matches, about the start of the season, and he is a great guy. He really wants his adaptation after the first year of injury, but we are still in October, and it will be important,” the coach said.

Estevao’s first season at Chelsea was quite interesting, as he featured in 36 matches across all competitions, including the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and Champions League. He also scored eight goals and provided three assists, including three goals in the Champions League.

However, his second season has gotten off to a much quieter start, with the Brazilian making eight appearances so far without scoring a goal or providing an assist. Nevertheless, according to FotMob, the 19-year-old still has a market value of €110 million.

Following Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s injury against Paris Saint-Germain, the French club has been linked with a move for the Brazilian, but they would not be alone in the race, as Barcelona are also reportedly interested.

That said, Xabi Alonso’s comments have been clear, though we will also have to wait and see what the future holds for Alonso himself at Stamford Bridge.