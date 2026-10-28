Why is Cole Palmer Suspended? Explaining Chelsea Star Not Playing vs. Liverpool, Available for Man United

Cole Palmer picked a fascinating time to pick up a one-match suspension.

Chelsea is playing a high-profile match in cup action on Wednesday — call it the League Cup, the EFL Cup, the Carabao Cup — it’s the second most important domestic cup in England. They’re taking on Liverpool in the biggest match of this round.

Palmer won’t be playing, though, because he picked up a one-match ban.

The interesting aspect here, though, is that Palmer didn’t get his suspension for his actions in a prior round of the League Cup. It came for what he did in the Premier League.

But instead of having to serve his punishment in the next league match against Manchester United, it happens for Palmer in the League Cup. He’s not part of the starting 11 for Chelsea on Wednesday, and he’s not available off the bench, either.

Why is Cole Palmer Suspended?

Palmer is suspended because of a red card he picked up on the weekend.

In a 2-0 loss to Tottenham, Palmer was given two yellow cards, which equals the red. It meant he was sent off late in that match, and he was ruled to need a one-match suspension beyond that.

It wasn’t a good result at the time for Chelsea, but the Palmer red card timing ironically works out pretty well for them.

Why Isn’t Cole Palmer Playing Today?

Palmer is serving his suspension in the Wednesday League Cup match against Liverpool.

It’s the next domestic match on the calendar, and so even though it’s not in Premier League play like his red card was, it’s eligible to be his suspension spot.

How This Hurts Manchester United

Manchester United will have to deal with facing the playmaking Palmer on Saturday.

At first glance, they would’ve expected that not to be the case. Palmer got a Premier League red card, and Chelsea’s next match in the Prem is against United this upcoming weekend.

Manchester United had to briefly be thrilled that they wouldn’t have to prep for Palmer.

Instead, though, Palmer gets to serve his suspension in a cup match that it’s not guaranteed Chelsea would’ve started him anyway, since it’s still early in the Carabao Cup competition.

And Chelsea will now get Palmer fully rested for their big league match on the weekend against United.

That definitely seems like a win for Chelsea, all things considered. It’ll give them the best chance of bouncing back from their loss to Spurs.