Xabi Alonso Confirms Good Chelsea News Before Bournemouth Game

Moisés Caicedo is available to return to the field this Saturday, Oct. 10, when Chelsea host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge for Matchday 6 of the Premier League. Coach Xabi Alonso confirmed at a press conference on Friday that the Ecuadorian midfielder has recovered and can return to the squad.

“Yes, he’s ready to play. We’ve used the time with Moi to get him back in shape. He’s ready to play,” the Spanish coach said, hoping to recover one of his team’s important pieces for the Bournemouth match, scheduled for 3 p.m. London time.

Caicedo has played just 14 minutes in the Premier League this season, in the August match against Brighton. The midfielder had been dealing with a calf problem since preseason that worsened during that game and forced him to stay off the field.

Moisés Caicedo Set for Chelsea Return After Injury, Xabi Alonso Confirms

Alonso acknowledged that he rushed the Ecuadorian’s return after that discomfort, which is why he preferred not to risk him against Brentford. During the international break, the midfielder resumed training with the group and took part in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Portsmouth, aiming to regain match rhythm before returning to official competition.

The coach highlighted Caicedo’s importance to Chelsea’s setup and acknowledged that the team has missed his qualities, dynamics, and presence in midfield. Now that the Ecuadorian is available again, the coaching staff will assess his participation in Saturday’s match, although it has not yet been confirmed whether he will start or start on the bench.

In addition to Caicedo, Alonso confirmed that Cole Palmer, Reece James, João Pedro and Marco Palestra are also available for the match. Chelsea will look to exploit their home advantage and extend their strong recent record against Bournemouth, a rival they haven’t lost to in nine consecutive Premier League matches.

Since arriving at the London club, Caicedo has been a key player, as shown by his 55 appearances for Chelsea in the 2025-2026 season across the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, Champions League, and FIFA Club World Cup. Last season, he scored five goals and provided two assists.