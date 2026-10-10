Chelsea vs Bournemouth Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Chelsea return to Premier League action against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 3 pm BST. After a 22-day break following their 3-0 defeat to Brentford before the international break, the Blues play their first game back.

Xabi Alonso approaches the match with several key players available once more, providing more options as Chelsea aim to enhance their form. Joao Pedro, Moises Caicedo, Reece James, Cole Palmer and Marco Palestra are all available, according to Alonso.

However, Jamie Gittens remains sidelined with an ankle injury. Bournemouth also face selection concerns under Marco Rose, with several players unavailable or limited by fitness restrictions.

Both managers need to decide how to incorporate returning players, manage injuries, and adjust tactics before confirming the starting lineups.

Chelsea Lineup Today: Palmer and Joao Pedro Return

Chelsea’s lineup could feature several key players who missed recent action. Alonso confirmed during his Friday press conference that Joao Pedro, Caicedo, James, Palmer and Palestra are available and “ready to go.”

Joao Pedro has been recovering from a knee problem that also kept him out of Brazil duty. Caicedo has been dealing with a calf injury, whereas James and Palmer have been managing their workloads.

Gittens is the only player from Chelsea confirmed to be absent according to the team news. The winger injured his ankle while playing for England Under-21s against Kazakhstan and is expected to miss several weeks.

Chelsea are expected to use a 3-4-2-1 formation, although Alonso could switch to a back four during the game. Emiliano Martinez is tipped to start in goal, behind Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix and Levi Colwill. Palestra and Jorrel Hato could operate as wing-backs, with James and Caicedo in central midfield. Morgan Rogers and Palmer are expected to support Joao Pedro.

The predicted Chelsea lineup is Martinez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Palestra, James, Caicedo, Hato; Rogers, Palmer; Joao Pedro.

Bournemouth Lineup Today: Rose Faces Injury Concerns

The Bournemouth lineup also faces several selection problems ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge. Alex Scott, Junior Eli Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Justin Kluivert, Veljko Milosavljevic and Amine Adli are listed as unavailable or restricted.

David Brooks has returned to full training, offering Rose another option as he prepares his team for the match.

Bournemouth are expected to use a 4-2-3-1 formation. Djordje Petrovic could start in goal, with Adam Smith, James Hill, Antonio Silva and Adrien Truffert forming the defense. Tyler Adams and Lewis Cook are tipped to anchor midfield.

Rayan, Ryan Christie, and Marcus Tavernier could play behind Francisco Evanilson, expected to lead the attack.

The predicted Bournemouth lineup is Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Cook; Rayan, Christie, Tavernier; Evanilson.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Lineups, Team News and Live Updates

Chelsea and Bournemouth’s lineup choices will shape their approach to the match. Chelsea’s lineup features returning players, offering Alonso additional options in midfield and attack. Palmer’s creativity and Joao Pedro’s threat up front add further dimension to Chelsea’s tactics.

Bournemouth must manage their injury problems while finding ways to create chances against Chelsea. Adams and Cook could provide midfield stability, while Tavernier is expected to play a key role in the visitors’ attack.

The match will not be shown live in the UK because it falls within the traditional Saturday 3 pm television blackout.

Chelsea have won five of their last 10 meetings with Bournemouth, according to the supplied match information. However, availability and tactical choices will shape this contest.

The official Chelsea vs Bournemouth lineups will confirm both teams’ starting XIs before kick-off. Alonso’s choice will also reveal his plans for utilizing his returning players following the international break.