Everton vs. Chelsea Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Everton host Chelsea at Hill Dickinson Stadium this Saturday, October 17, for Matchday 7 of the Premier League.

Although both teams sit on 10 points, the Toffees sit above the Blues in fifth place, with two wins and four draws after six matches. Meanwhile, Chelsea have recorded three wins, one draw, and two losses after the same number of games.

Everton vs. Chelsea: Team News & Starting Lineups

Although Everton have no confirmed absences for this match, there are doubts about the availability of Jarrad Branthwaite due to a thigh problem, as well as Vitaliy Mykolenko.

As for Chelsea, they have some confirmed absences, starting with Reece James, who has a knee injury; Emmanuel Emegha, who is dealing with muscle problems; and Jamie Gittens, who has an ankle injury.

Aside from that, neither team has any other absences, so we’ll likely see the strongest possible starting lineup from both sides.

Everton’s predicted starting XI vs. Chelsea: Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite; Garner, Armstrong; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry.

Chelsea’s predicted starting XI vs. Everton: Martinez; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Chavarria; Palmer, Rogers; Joao Pedro.

Everton vs. Chelsea: Teams Form & Latest Results

Everton head into this match with strong reasons to believe they can defeat the Blues, having avoided defeat in each of their last five matches.

In their most recent outing, they drew 2-2 with Hull City on October 11 after beating Ipswich Town 1-0 on September 19. On September 16, they defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 after drawing 0-0 with Tottenham Hotspur on September 12 and 2-2 with Manchester United on September 6.

Currently, the Toffees’ leading Premier League scorer is Thierno Barry with three goals, while assists are evenly split among Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and Harrison Armstrong, each with one.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have managed just two wins in their last five matches. In their most recent outing, they defeated Bournemouth 5-1 on October 10 after losing 3-0 to Brentford on September 18. On September 12, they drew 2-2 with Hull City after beating Leeds United 6-3 on September 9. Before that, they lost the derby against Arsenal 2-1 on September 6.

Currently, Chelsea’s leading Premier League scorer is João Pedro with five goals, followed by Morgan Rogers with four. Pedro and Cole Palmer lead the team in assists, with three each in the Premier League so far. Palmer has also scored two goals.