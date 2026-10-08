Real Madrid Handed Terrible Squad News on Thursday

Real Madrid faces a key October after this first international break. The Whites will visit Roma in the Champions League and Barcelona in LaLiga, while hosting teams such as Villarreal and Sevilla.

All of this, with an unstoppable Barça five points ahead and the threat of falling out of the national title race prematurely. Meanwhile, the locker room situation does not look reassuring.

Antón Meana told El Larguero: “The only problem is that I still see this locker room as cold as it was five months ago.” Since his arrival, José Mourinho has not been able to change the dynamic of a group of players who “did not have a good relationship with Xabi Alonso or with Arbeloa” and in which “two players, that we know of, came to blows.”

That coldness in the locker room, which even Mou’s intensity hasn’t been able to thaw, adds to the noise around the Mbappé case and creates a “breeding ground” that isn’t ideal as the team faces this important month of October.

Terrible news for a Real Madrid that still has not found harmony in its locker room after some complicated seasons. Some PSG fans are no strangers to this situation, and they got past it once Mbappé left the French capital…

Real Madrid Faces Defining October With Roma, Barcelona Tests Ahead

In other news, Kylian Mbappé completed his first training session with the group at Valdebebas on Wednesday. Mourinho moved the session to the afternoon to accommodate the arrival of several international players, something he didn’t do on Monday, which “forced” the French forward to train alone after landing in the capital in the morning, when his teammates were already training.

Meana’s information indicates that Mbappé “will be available for Saturday against Villarreal” and that his physical condition after the knee injury is optimal, so “Mourinho can start him from the first minute.” Moreover, the club insists on the information we already reported last Monday: “Mbappé is fine, and no one is considering that Mourinho will not defend him tooth and nail in Friday’s news conference.”

In fact, the club still sees no controversy in the Bondy native’s recent behavior and doesn’t even consider that part of the Bernabéu might punish them with whistles in the match against Villarreal.