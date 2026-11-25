The MLS Cup Playoffs delivered early drama as several top teams suffered unexpected defeats in Round One Game 1. Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF both lost at home, putting their postseason hopes in danger despite strong regular-season campaigns.

Nashville, the Supporters’ Shield winners, fell to FC Cincinnati, while Lionel Messi and Inter Miami suffered a heavy loss to Columbus Crew.

Meanwhile, the Western Conference favorites lived up to expectations, with Vancouver Whitecaps, FC Dallas, St. Louis CITY SC and San Jose Earthquakes all winning their opening games.

The results have shifted the pressure heading into Game 2, with some teams now facing elimination and others one win away from advancing to the Conference Semifinals.

Nashville SC Suffers Upset Loss in MLS Playoffs

Nashville SC suffered a 1-0 home defeat to FC Cincinnati at GEODIS Park after an early own goal by Patrick Yazbek gave the visitors the lead just seven minutes into the game. Cincinnati defended its advantage, while Nashville struggled to find an equalizer.

Nashville also lost MLS Defender of the Year Maxwell Woledzi to a head injury. Sam Surridge thought he had equalized, but officials ruled his goal offside.

The defeat marked Nashville’s first home loss to an MLS opponent in 400 days. Head coach B.J. Callaghan said the early goal changed the game.

“The early goal put the game in a different context.”

Nashville must now win on the road in Ohio to keep its MLS Cup Playoffs hopes alive.

Inter Miami Falls 3-0 as Columbus Crew Takes Control

Inter Miami CF also suffered a damaging defeat, losing 3-0 to Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium. The defending MLS Cup champions conceded an early penalty, which Gonzalo Tapia converted, before defender Gonzalo Luján received a second yellow card and left Miami with 10 players.

Columbus took control after halftime, with Tapia scoring again before Taha Habroune added another goal to seal the win.

Inter Miami now trails 1-0 in the best-of-three series and must win at Columbus on Friday to avoid elimination. The result puts added pressure on Lionel Messi and his teammates as they attempt to keep their MLS Cup title defense alive.

Western Conference Favorites Dominate MLS Playoff Game 1

The Western Conference produced a different story, as all four higher seeds won their opening games.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC defeated Real Salt Lake 2-0, with Édier Ocampo and Bruno Caicedo scoring to give the West’s top seed a strong start.

After a scoreless first half, FC Dallas defeated the Portland Timbers 3-0 at Toyota Stadium. Joaquín Valiente scored twice in three minutes following tactical changes, while substitute Logan Farrington assisted Sam Sarver’s late goal.

“A lot of people didn’t expect us to have this good of a year, and I think some people are still questioning whether we’re a good enough team to be the No. 2 seed,” Sarver said. “Tonight proved that it’s not a fluke.”

Dallas will travel to Portland looking to close out the series.

St. Louis CITY SC edged LAFC 3-2, while San Jose Earthquakes beat Houston Dynamo 2-1. All four Western teams now lead their series and could advance with another win.

Game 2s begin Friday, while any series that reaches a deciding Game 3 will be played on December 2. The results have left Nashville and Miami under pressure, while the Western favorites have an opportunity to secure early advancement.