World Cup Games Today: Soccer Schedule, Kickoff Times, TV Channels

After a day filled with action that was highlighted by Team USA’s loss to Turkiye yesterday, the 2026 World Cup continues on Friday, June 26, with a full schedule of six games on TV today, as the group stage slowly finishes play before the knockout rounds begin.

Groups G, H, and I will round out play on the slate of World Cup games today, so here’s everything you need to know about the schedule, kickoff times, where to watch on TV, and what’s at stake for all six matchups happening on June 26.

World Cup Games Today: Schedule, Kickoff Times, Where To Watch On TV

World Cup schedule today, Friday, June 26, with all the information about the games happening to kick off the weekend:

Group I:

Norway vs France: 3 pm EST/ 12 pm PST, at Boston Stadium, live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

Senegal vs Iraq: 3 pm EST/ 12 pm PST, at Toronto Stadium, live on FS1, FOX One, and Universo

Group H:

Uruguay vs Spain: 8 pm EST/ 5 pm PST, at Guadalajara Stadium, live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia: 8 pm EST/ 5 pm PST, at Houston Stadium, live on FS1, FOX One, and Universo

Group G:

New Zealand vs Belgium: 11 pm EST/ 8 pm PST, at Vancouver Stadium, live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

Egypt vs Iran: 11 pm EST/ 8 pm PST, at Seattle Stadium, live on FS1, FOX One, and Telemundo

That’s all the information for the six World Cup games today, including who is playing and where, kickoff times, and TV channels to watch the action as Groups G, H, and I in the second-to-last day of group stage play.

What’s At Stake For The Schedule Today

Now that you know the World Cup schedule today, here’s more information about what’s at stake for every team playing.

Beginning with France vs Norway, arguably the biggest game of the entire group stage, both teams have already clinched advancing to the knockout round, and all that’s left is to decide who will win the group. France only needs a win or a draw, but Norway needs a win to finish first in Group I.

However, when speaking to reporters after the team’s previous game, Erling Haaland of Norway said he didn’t care about the team’s result against France, and was just happy his national team was advancing to the next round, so the Scandinavian nation might not put up a big fight against one of the favorites to win the tournament in their World Cup game today.

Senegal vs Iraq carries a bit more weight in Group I, as the African nation can finish third and have a chance at moving on with a win, but will see their World Cup run end with a loss. Iraq also needs a win to keep their hopes alive, but a draw or loss will eliminate them from the competition.

As for Uruguay vs Spain, this World Cup game today is a battle of the top two teams in the group. Spain clinches first with a win or likely a draw, while Uruguay is set to advance with a win, a draw, or seeing Cape Verde draw. Uruguay has tied both of its first two games at the tournament, but can still finish in second place if things go its way today. Spain, still one of the World Cup favorites, will put up a strong fight, but is guaranteed to move on, regardless of the result today.

In a battle for second and third places, potentially, Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia could be one of the biggest World Cup games on TV today as well. The African nation needs a win or a draw and an Uruguay loss to have a chance to advance, or make up the goal differential if both games in Group H end in a draw. Saudi Arabia is all but knocked out, but has an outside shot at finishing third and potentially moving on by getting a win and seeing Uruguay drop points.

The big World Cup game today in Group G is New Zealand vs Belgium, as neither side has clinched moving on just yet. Belgium, who’ve had a disappointing tournament start so far, advances with a win or a draw and Iran loss. They can also move on if they draw and Iran does the same, but they would need to win the tiebreaker over the nation. New Zealand only advances by winning and seeing Iran draw or lose.

Rounding out the schedule today is Egypt vs Iran, which is another big matchup. Egypt is currently first and only needs a win or draw, but by losing and seeing Belgium drop points, they will move on regardless. Iran, currently second in the group, needs a win or both them and Belgium seeing a draw, but like the European nation, would need to win the tiebreaker.

There’s a ton at play for the World Cup schedule today, as a majority of teams set to compete today have yet to lock down their spots in the knockout round. Upsets would mean chaos, while if the favorites win, the group stage standings will likely stay somewhat the same.

Still, after a wild few days of World Cup action, anything can happen, as national teams will do whatever they can to have a chance at moving on to the knockout rounds of the tournament.

Friday, June 26, is expected to bring a ton of action with six World Cup games, so tune in not to miss any of the drama and intrigue set to be on TV today.