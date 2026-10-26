Alex Eala Sends Strong Message After Dominant Tokyo Win, Faces Familiar Rival Next

Alex Eala had little trouble finding her rhythm at the Pan Pacific Open. Her next opponent, however, presents a more intriguing challenge.

The Filipina tennis star opened her campaign in Tokyo with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 victory over British teenager Mika Stojsavljevic on Monday, advancing to the second round of the WTA 500 tournament in just 75 minutes.

Eala, the tournament’s eighth seed, overwhelmed the 17-year-old wild card with steady baseline play and aggressive returning.

The victory set up a round-of-16 meeting with Australian Talia Gibson, an opponent Eala knows well from their junior and lower-tier professional days.

Alex Eala Praises Mika Stojsavljevic After Tokyo Victory

Eala raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening set, immediately putting pressure on Stojsavljevic’s serve.

The British teenager showed flashes of the power that helped her win the 2024 U.S. Open girls’ singles title. However, she struggled to keep the ball inside the lines.

Stojsavljevic finished with 24 winners, compared with Eala’s eight, but committed 41 unforced errors. Eala made only 11.

The 21-year-old Filipina maintained her composure, converting four of seven break points while saving all three she faced.

Despite the comfortable scoreline, Eala had encouraging words for her younger opponent.

“I think it was super important today to be focused on every single point,” Eala said during her on-court interview.

Eala, who won the 2022 U.S. Open girls’ championship, also predicted that their paths would cross again.

“I’m sure we will meet many, many more times,” she said.

She praised Stojsavljevic’s level and stressed the importance of maintaining intensity throughout the opening round.

That discipline helped Eala avoid another early exit during a demanding Asian swing.

Alex Eala Faces Talia Gibson in Pan Pacific Open Second Round

Eala’s next challenge comes against Gibson, who delivered one of Monday’s more impressive performances.

The Australian defeated compatriot Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 7-5 to book her place in the round of 16.

Gibson, ranked No. 38, has emerged as a dangerous opponent with her aggressive baseline game and growing confidence.

However, Eala holds an encouraging advantage in their previous meetings.

The Filipina defeated Gibson twice in 2023, winning their encounters at the ITF tournaments in Palma del Río, Spain, and Aldershot, England.

Eala won their first meeting 6-3, 6-1 before surviving a tougher three-set battle, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Those results offer some familiarity, although both players have developed considerably since then.

A victory over Gibson would send Eala into the quarterfinals, where she could face Diana Shnaider, the player who eliminated her from the Ningbo Open earlier this month.

Eala Looks to Build Momentum in Tokyo

Monday’s result was a welcome response after an uneven stretch of performances in Asia.

Eala suffered early exits in Wuhan and Ningbo, struggling to sustain the consistency that fueled her rise in the rankings.

Against Stojsavljevic, she returned to the fundamentals that have made her dangerous: disciplined shot selection, sharp movement and relentless pressure on second serves.

Gibson will offer a stiffer test.

Still, Eala has reason to feel encouraged. She is through to the second round, her return game is working, and another familiar rival stands between her and a quarterfinal berth.

For now, the focus is simple: turn one convincing victory into a deeper run in Tokyo.