Alex Eala Marks Season End With Career Achievement

Alex Eala put together a special, breakthrough year on the tennis court.

Her season is over as she rests and recovers while spending time with family, but amid the campaign’s conclusion, Eala also learned some special career news.

The Filipina tennis star, who won’t turn 22 until May, ends the year with her highest-ever world ranking.

Alex Eala Career Accomplishment

The recent release of the Women’s Tennis Association rankings feature Eala as the No. 15 player in the world in WTA singles play.

She is the sixth-best under-23 player on the list.

Her 2026 season concluded with 2,392 rankings points, good for that 15th spot.

Eala used the words, “A fairytale ending to a fairytale season,” on her Instagram late in the year.

While some tennis diehards, as well as those from back home, knew Eala — this season was a historic rise.

She won her first WTA singles title at the D.C. Open in Washington.

Eala also won a WTA 125 title in Birmingham.

The talented lefty capped her season at the Hong Kon Open, where she finished as the runner-up to Claire Liu.

For the 2026 season as a whole, Eala went 47-26. She earned $2,087,795.

Alex Eala Hong Kong Open Ending

The one bummer to end the year for Eala was that an injury hampered her in the Hong Kong Open final.

She didn’t have any easy path to the final. She won in the first round 6-4, 6-3. In the next round, it was a 6-4, 7-6 (7) victory for Eala.

Eala needed another tiebreak in the quarterfinal in a 7-6 (7), 7-5 victory.

The semifinal went three sets for Eala, who eventually triumphed 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

The final against Liu wasn’t Eala’s best, though, and she finished at less than 100% in a 3-6, 0-6 loss.

One loss to end a successful season won’t stop Eala’s drive, though, and she won’t enter next season as an unheralded sensation. She’ll have a target on her back.

Eala has already gained one of the largest followings in tennis. Everyone she plays will want to be the player that beats her.