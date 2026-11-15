Mirra Andreeva’s WTA Finals Triumph Ends With Another Svitolina Handshake Snub

Mirra Andreeva had just completed the biggest victory of her young career. But the traditional handshake at the net was missing from her WTA Finals celebration.

The 19-year-old Russian defeated Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 on Sunday to capture the season-ending championship without dropping a set.

There was no handshake between the finalists. The customary exchange gave way to the longstanding refusal by Ukrainian players to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian opponents amid Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

The absence of a handshake was expected, rather than a new personal dispute between the players.

For Andreeva, the victory capped a remarkable week that also featured a controversy involving American star Jessica Pegula.

Why Elina Svitolina Refused to Shake Mirra Andreeva’s Hand

Svitolina has maintained her no-handshake policy against Russian and Belarusian opponents since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The former world No. 3 has repeatedly explained that her decision reflects solidarity with her country during the war.

The policy has sometimes drawn boos from spectators unfamiliar with its political context.

Sunday’s championship was not the first time Andreeva and Svitolina finished a match without shaking hands.

The two met earlier in the WTA Finals round-robin stage, when Andreeva cruised to a 6-4, 6-0 victory.

Their previous encounters also ended without the traditional exchange.

Svitolina followed the same practice Friday after defeating Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

That match generated another controversy when Sabalenka was criticized over an angry outburst.

Sabalenka later apologized, explaining that her frustration was directed at spectators cheering her mistakes rather than Svitolina.

The Ukrainian subsequently called for mutual respect between players and their supporters.

Jessica Pegula Controversy Followed Andreeva at WTA Finals

Andreeva’s championship run began under unusual circumstances.

Before the tournament, Pegula was caught criticizing the Russian teenager during a practice session broadcast with an active microphone.

Pegula described Andreeva as a “diva” who “needs to be humbled.”

The remarks circulated widely on social media, prompting an apology from the American.

The WTA took responsibility for failing to notify players that microphones were active during practice.

The controversy became unavoidable when the two players met in Saturday’s semifinals.

“The storyline writes itself,” Pegula told reporters before their match.

Andreeva responded on the court, defeating Pegula 6-3, 6-4 to reach her first WTA Finals championship.

Pegula later explained that the two had resolved their differences.

“We’re all good,” she said.

Andreeva also emerged from the tournament with a career-high year-end world ranking of No. 2.

The French Open champion became the first teenager to win the WTA Finals since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

She defeated Svitolina twice, eliminated Pegula and completed an unbeaten tournament.

The handshake that never happened reflected a conflict far beyond tennis.

But it was Andreeva who left Indian Wells holding the Billie Jean King Trophy, having answered the week’s controversies with the strongest performance of her career.