Elina Svitolina Fires Back at Backlash Over Gael Monfils Divorce Amid WTA Finals

Elina Svitolina has openly admitted that social media repels her, particularly after a wave of backlash flooded her timeline following her decision to divorce Gael Monfils. She has also faced relentless online hostility over her outspoken stance on the Russia-Ukraine war — a burden that even strained her relationship with Monfils.

Following her upset victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the WTA Finals, Svitolina was asked if tennis served as her “escape” from online negativity.

“I wouldn’t say so, because there are still a lot of things going on social media and lots of pressure and I think lots of negative talking and some social media towards me,” she told Christian Basnight.

“I wouldn’t say it’s an escape in a way because in this situation you just want to be away from media and all the social media. Try to deal with it the best way I can,” she added.

Elina Svitolina – Gael Monfils Divorce

The Ukrainian noted that she and Monfils have remained on “great terms” following their split and are committed to being there for their daughter, Skaï.

“I have great people around me, and most importantly, I think you know just being honest with you guys, we have a great relationship with Gael and even like 10 minutes before the match I had to talk with him,” she stressed.

“We’re on good terms and the most important for us is just to have our daughter happy,” the four-time major semifinalist added.

Svitolina’s big win over Sabalenka on Saturday was heavily overshadowed by the latter’s outburst toward a contingent of Ukrainian fans. Given the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war, the incident drew heightened scrutiny because Svitolina is Ukrainian and Sabalenka is Belarusian. Although Sabalenka later apologized for her remarks, Svitolina admitted she has faced widespread negativity simply for being Ukrainian.

Elina Svitolina Eyes WTA Finals

“…I’ve seen a glimpse of it [negavity comments], but yeah, I just hope that the matches between us are respected in a way because in some matches that we played there’s also not been great comments towards me on regards of the war,” she said.

“So yeah, it is like this on social media. Sometimes things are turned around a little bit.”

Sabalenka apologized for her comments.

“I want to clarify something from my recent match that has been circulating online,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “My comment was not directed at Elina. I was frustrated with a small group of spectators who were aggressively cheering my mistakes, and I reacted emotionally in the moment. That said, I should have handled my frustration differently, and I apologise to anyone I offended. Elina played a great match, and I wish her all the best for the rest of the tournament.”

With her victory over Sabalenka, Svitolina reached her third career WTA Finals championship match — and her first since 2021. The 2018 champion will face Russian teenage prodigy Mirra Andreeva in Sunday’s final.