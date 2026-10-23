Gael Monfils Breaks Silence on Elina Svitolina Split, Condemns ‘Venomous’ Backlash

Gael Monfils has broken his silence on his separation from Elina Svitolina, defending his wife against a wave of criticism that intensified after reports linked their breakup to his abrupt retirement from professional tennis.

The French tennis star addressed the end of their five-year marriage Friday in an emotional Instagram statement, expressing gratitude for Svitolina’s support while asking fans to respect her decision.

“Many decided that her explanation wasn’t perfect enough, and Elina has now faced a kind of criticism that I have found unkind at best, and venomous at worst,” Monfils wrote.

The 40-year-old’s response came four days after Svitolina publicly announced their separation, citing the emotional toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine and other deeply personal struggles.

However, the reaction grew more hostile as details emerged about how the separation affected Monfils’ retirement.

Gael Monfils Reportedly Retired After Divorce Phone Call

According to French sports newspaper L’Équipe, Svitolina informed Monfils during a phone call in late September that she wanted to end their marriage.

Monfils was reportedly in Dubai with their daughter, Skai, while Svitolina was competing in Beijing.

The conversation reportedly devastated Monfils, who subsequently withdrew from his remaining tournaments.

He had originally planned to conclude his career at the Paris Masters in November, giving French fans one final opportunity to celebrate his 22-year professional career.

Instead, Monfils notified the International Tennis Integrity Agency of his retirement, effective Oct. 5.

His second-round loss to Learner Tien at the U.S. Open became his final professional singles match.

The former world No. 6 finished with 13 ATP titles and two Grand Slam semifinal appearances.

While Svitolina acknowledged that their separation contributed to his early retirement, Monfils did not directly address the circumstances of that decision in Friday’s statement.

Elina Svitolina Faces Backlash Over Monfils’ Retirement

The revelations prompted widespread criticism of Svitolina on social media.

Some fans accused the Ukrainian star of ruining Monfils’ planned farewell, while others questioned her explanation for ending their marriage.

Several commenters argued that she should have waited until after the Paris Masters to make her decision.

However, those reactions prompted criticism of their own.

Former Australian player and coach Rennae Stubbs defended Svitolina, reminding fans that outsiders cannot know everything happening within a marriage.

Monfils expressed similar frustration.

“While I am deeply grateful that the public feels so invested in my happiness, I have found the lack of grace and kindness shown towards Elina upsetting,” he wrote.

He also reminded supporters that relationships involve private circumstances that cannot be explained through social media.

Monfils Sends Emotional Message About Svitolina and Their Daughter

Despite their separation, Monfils emphasized that his respect and affection for Svitolina remain unchanged.

He credited her with encouraging him to continue playing during periods when injuries and self-doubt nearly ended his career.

“Elina and I may no longer be a couple, but we are still a family,” he wrote.

Their daughter, Skai, remains their shared priority.

The couple married in July 2021 and welcomed their daughter in October 2022.

They were among tennis’ most recognizable couples, even reaching the mixed doubles semifinals at the 2026 U.S. Open.

Now, Monfils is asking fans to recognize the difference between their public identities and their private lives.

“Elina has her battles to fight just as I have mine,” he wrote.

For a player celebrated throughout his career for his resilience, the message was unmistakable: His marriage may be ending, but he does not want Svitolina turned into a villain because of it.