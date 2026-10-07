Novak Djokovic Sends Strong Message About His Future After China Open Win

Novak Djokovic has spent much of 2026 fighting a battle that no opponent across the net could fully understand.

His body hasn’t always cooperated. His schedule has become increasingly selective. And at 39, even the greatest champions must confront questions about how much longer they can compete at the highest level.

But after another historic week in Beijing, Djokovic believes he has his answer.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion captured his seventh China Open title Tuesday, defeating Alex de Minaur after the Australian retired with an apparent left thigh injury. More importantly, Djokovic emerged convinced that his best tennis remains within reach.

“I know that when I’m feeling well and striking the ball well, I can still compete at the highest level,” Djokovic said, according to BBC Sport.

“This week has been an evidence to that. I’m very proud.”

Djokovic Overcomes Health Struggles to Rediscover Winning Form

The victory ended a title drought lasting more than a year and delivered Djokovic’s 102nd career singles championship.

Only Jimmy Connors, with 109 titles, and Roger Federer, with 103, have won more in men’s tennis.

Yet those numbers tell only part of the story.

Djokovic entered Beijing having reached just one previous final this season, losing to Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open in January.

He subsequently endured a frustrating stretch that included a Wimbledon semifinal loss to Jannik Sinner, a third-round French Open defeat against Joao Fonseca and an emotional first-round exit at the US Open.

Health problems complicated his efforts to regain momentum.

Djokovic previously acknowledged dealing with a serious health condition, particularly during matches played in oppressive conditions. He has also reduced his tournament schedule in an attempt to manage the physical demands of competing.

“This year has been quite challenging for me, lots of ups and downs and physical and health issues, so I was just trying to find a good feeling on the court,” Djokovic said.

Beijing finally provided that feeling.

He defeated world No. 2 Alexander Zverev during his championship run and advanced past Daniil Medvedev when the Russian was defaulted in their semifinal.

China Open Victory Carries Special Meaning for Djokovic

Tuesday’s final ended prematurely after a demanding 68-minute opening set.

Djokovic won the tiebreak 7-3 before De Minaur, 12 years his junior, retired early in the second set.

Both players required medical attention during the match.

The result extended Djokovic’s remarkable China Open winning streak to 34 matches and made him the first player to capture at least one singles title in 21 consecutive seasons.

It also moved him within one championship of Federer’s career total.

“I always have high expectations and want to visualise myself with the trophy, but particularly here in Beijing, the place where I’ve never lost,” Djokovic said.

“This trophy means much more than one trophy, one tournament.”

The victory is expected to return Djokovic to the world’s top 10, another significant milestone after a season of uncertainty.

His health concerns haven’t vanished, and one successful tournament cannot guarantee what comes next.

But Djokovic leaves Beijing with something he has struggled to find throughout 2026: renewed confidence in his body and his ability to challenge the world’s best.

For now, that might be the most meaningful victory of all.