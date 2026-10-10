Brendan Schaub Reacts to Sean Strickland’s UFC Pay Dispute

Former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub reacted to UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland’s pay dispute with his former employer.

Strickland has made it clear that he is unhappy with his current pay and has taken to social media to vocalize his displeasure with how much money he’s making from the UFC.

While Schaub sympathizes with Strickland, he’s not sure if Strickland’s plan to potentially vacate his title, fight out his contract at 205 lbs, and then go box Jake Paul will work.

Brendan Schaub Comments on Sean Strickland Pay Dispute

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Schaub shared his reaction to Strickland going up against the UFC.

“Remember, Sean Strickland has already beat Imavov. It’s not a sexy fight. It’s not a big fight. UFC wants him to fight Imavov, they’re offering him (expletive) pay, so he’s like, ‘I’ll fight this guy, I’ve already beat him, but I’m not getting paid like I should.’ We’ll have guys like Paulo Costa, who doesn’t have a lot of ground to stand on. He should be compensated way more than he is, so I’m not saying that. I’m saying the current times and current business practices, guys like Paulo Costa and these other guys that are talking about fighter pay, it never works out,” Schaub said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“The difference with Sean Strickland is he’s a champ, current champ. It’s very, very rare. I can’t remember the last time we’ve had a current champ – it’s very, very rare that they speak out and complain about fighter pay. The other thing is never has it been more evident of what other people are making. You’re getting word of what other people are making where before it was done by design where the UFC made sure no fighters really knew what anybody was making.

“Unfortunately, him going up to 205 and speeding through his contract is not realistic. And this is the argument. I know we’re all sick of fighter pay talk and stuff like that, but this is the argument. UFC has a monopoly, and they sign you to these long-term deals. If you turn down fights, they drag it on, or they’re going to discipline you. … When you do decide to go against the grain, they make you pay, and that’s the problem with having a monopoly because you have nowhere else to go. Also, all these guys are signing long-term deals. So, by the time you become a free agent, you’re damaged goods. It’s all by design. It’s brilliant if you own the UFC.”

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Will the UFC Pay Up for Sean Strickland?

It’s a good question about whether or not the UFC will pay up for Strickland.

He is the UFC middleweight champion, one of the best MMA fighters in the world, and a huge name in the sport, but going up against the beast that is the UFC doesn’t always work out well, as Schaub correctly noted.

In the end, you would hope the UFC and Strickland can agree on a new deal. But there is certainly no guarantee that it happens.