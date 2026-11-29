New details have emerged after Usman Nurmagomedov attacked Merab Dvalishvili and his friend at an Abu Dhabi hotel two weeks ago.

Nurmagomedov and a group of men attacked the former UFC bantamweight champion Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili in an Abu Dhabi hotel ahead of an RAF event, an incident that was caught on video.

Nurmagomedov and the others were originally sentenced to six months in jail, but they appealed and were left out of prison.

Now, we are hearing more details about what happened.

Saba Lazishvili Shares More Details

Speaking to Setanta Sports, Lazishvili shared more details about the Abu Dhabi attack.

“According to Zviad, after the initial altercation, Umar and a few of his friends came, and Umar hit Merab. Then, immediately, Saba hit Umar and dropped him. ‘After (the initial brawl, the footage that we saw) Umar and two of his friends arrived from behind Merab and Saba. Once Umar got close to Merab, he hit Merab. After that, Saba hit Umar and dropped him, and then the second round started. After that, security came and took Merab away… They thought, “Since Merab isn’t here anymore, there won’t be a fight either.’

“Nobody knew who Saba was there. So Saba was left alone there with everybody. Before that, he broke one guy’s (Tagir Ulanbekov’s) nose and dropped another one, and then he was left alone there, and all of them started fighting Saba. Saba told me that at the end, he was standing in the corner, had no chance of doing anything, and just covered his head. At some point, they stopped hitting him, and once Saba turned around, he saw Usman and Umar, and Usman was asking him, ‘Why did you hit me?’ Saba told him, ‘Are you stupid or what?’ After that, Usman continued kicking him.”

Will the UFC Sign Usman Nurmagomedov?

The question now is whether or not the UFC will sign Usman Nurmagomedov.

A free agent after his PFL contract recently concluded, Nurmagomedov is being courted by the UFC and other MMA organizations, as he is one of the best lightweights in the sport. But given this ugly incident in Abu Dhabi, the UFC may think twice about signing him.

Most likely, though, the UFC will forget what happened and sign him, as despite it being a terrible thing for him to do, the UFC wants to sign the best fighters in the world.