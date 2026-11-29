Former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis shared an honest admission about UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry.

Coming off a unanimous decision loss against Islam Makhachev at UFC 330 in a failed attempt to capture the UFC welterweight title in August, Machado Garry is wasting no time getting back in there, as he will battle Yaroslav Amosov at UFC Saudi Arabia next Saturday.

The fact that the UFC matched up Machado Garry against a killer like Amosov is exactly what du Plessis expects the matchmakers to do with the Irishman in the wake of his loss to Makhachev, one that UFC president Dana White criticized him for not showing killer instinct.

Dricus du Plessis Says UFC Will Give Ian Machado Garry Hard Fights

Speaking to Fight Forecast, du Plessis said that he believes that Machado Garry upset the UFC matchmakers and “pissed them off” with how he fought against Makhachev, which is why he wasn’t surprised at all when he saw Machado Garry get matched up against Amosov next.

“He’s done good. He’s a much better fighter – listen, my man’s views are very questionable, and the way he goes about it is weird. I don’t like it. When you get in there, you’re there to kill. That’s it. That’s the only thing you’re there to do, but he’s a good fighter. He’s a great fighter,” du Plessis said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“The UFC works in their ways, and they are going to throw some killers after him right now. That’s what the UFC is going to do now (give him Amosov). He pissed them off with that title fight. Let’s not beat around the bush: He pissed them off, so now they’re going to try and come for him. That is it.”

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Ian Machado Garry Favored to Beat Yaroslav Amosov

Although Amosov is a very tough matchup for anyone, the oddsmakers like Machado Garry’s chances to win the game, as he’s a -180 favorite to beat Amosov, who is a +150 underdog. Despite those odds in his favor, however, this is not going to be an easy fight, as du Plessis made clear.