Sean Strickland Open to Vacating UFC Middleweight Title

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland said that he is willing to vacate his title and move up to light heavyweight.

Strickland is being targeted for a rematch against rival Nassourdine Imavov, but a public pay dispute has led to this fight not being booked yet.

Things got ugly on Wednesday, when Strickland went to social media to vent about the lowball offer the UFC allegedly made him to fight Imavov.

He even went on to say that he’d be open to giving up his belt and moving up to 205 lbs, as the weight cut is far easier to make light heavyweight for him.

Sean Strickland Teases Move to 205 lbs

Taking to his social media, Strickland responded to a fan and said that he’s open to giving up his belt and moving up in weight.

“Yeah man I wouldnt even care to give up my belt and go to 205. Easier cut…” Strickland wrote on X.

Nassourdine Imavov Confronts Sean Strickland in Las Vegas

In addition to all of his posts going off about low fighter pay, Strickland also got into a skirmish with Team Imavov at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

“Imavov: ‘What is your problem? You not sign the contract?’ Strickland: ‘Say what?’ Imavov: ‘Money? I have money, I give. Hey I’m here, where are you going?'”

What the UFC will do now is the question.

It’s clear that Strickland is extremely happy with his UFC fighter pay — he’s far from the only fighter to feel like they are underpaid, by the way — and he’s even willing to move up in weight and give up his title just to stick it to the UFC.

In addition, it appears that he is open to a boxing match against Jake Paul, a fight that would surely do bonkers numbers on Netflix or whatever other platform carries the bout.

In the end, it’s the fans who are losing out, as Strickland is one of the very best MMA fighters in the world, and it’s a shame that he isn’t getting the chance to show off his skills right now.