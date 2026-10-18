Farid Basharat Suggests UFC is Cultivating a Sloppy Product

Former UFC bantamweight fighter Farid Basharat suggested that the promotion is cultivating a sloppy product these days.

Despite a perfect 16-0 MMA record, including an undefeated record of 7-0 in the UFC alone, Basharat was let go by the UFC as the promotion’s matchmakers decided to not offer him a new contract.

One of the reasons he was not deemed a priority to bring back was likely due to his lack of finishing prowess, as Basharat had six decision wins among his seven UFC victories. Still, he was a top-15-ranked fighter in his weight class, so it’s odd that the UFC let him go when they are about having the best fighters in the world on their roster.

Farid Basharat Reveals Theory About UFC Release

Speaking in a video posted to his YouTube channel, Basharat shared his theory about why the UFC cut him, as he believes the promotion is trying to book entertaining low-level, bloody fights, but not necessarily competitive fights featuring the best fighters in the world.

“I think the company, the UFC, is manufacturing a fan base that doesn’t appreciate good-quality fighting. Even if it’s a mismatch, even if it’s a low-level fight, as long as there’s blood, as long as it’s a first-round finish, we’re happy. And in my opinion, you just can’t build a sport off that because you might do well for a couple of years ratings-wise, but sooner or later it’s going to delegitimize the sport, and the fans are going to be left wanting high-quality fights. When I see the best against the best, for me, that’s what’s entertaining. But the UFC is guaranteed 7.7 billion over the next seven years, so they’re clearly great at what they’re doing. So what do I know?” Basharat said.

Examining Farid Basharat’s Options

Despite being let go by the UFC, Basharat should find a home with another organization in short order, as there aren’t exactly many 16-0 bantamweights growing on trees.

The PFL/MVP MMA has his brother Javid Basharat employed, so they could be an option, as could UAE Warriors in the Middle East or perhaps Europe’s Oktagon MMA.