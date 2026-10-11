Kai Kamaka III Reacts to Head Kick KO Loss at UFC Vegas 122

UFC featherweight veteran Kai Kamaka III reacted following his brutal head kick KO loss to Ande Fili at UFC Vegas 122.

Fili caught Kamaka with a clean head kick in the second round of their UFC Vegas 122 featherweight bout, immediately getting put out cold by the strike.

It was Kamaka’s second straight knockout loss, and it dropped his UFC record to 1-2 since rejoining the promotion earlier this year.

Kai Kamaka III Reacts to Head Kick KO Loss

Taking to his social media following UFC Vegas 122, Kamaka reacted after his brutal head kick KO loss against Fili.

“Hell of a KO @touchyfili!! Put me the (expletive) out. (Expletive) em. Live by the sword die by the sword. Much respect,” Kamaka wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Kai Kamaka III After UFC Vegas 122?

This was a very tough loss for Kamaka, who not only lost the fight, but also suffered a brutal knockout as well that left him out cold on the mat.

The knockout could have been far worse for Kamaka, but Fili did the right thing by refusing to throw a follow-up punch on a clearly unconscious opponent, even though many other fighters would have thrown a follow-up strike since the referee hadn’t jumped in and stopped the fight yet.

Overall, Kamaka is 1-2 in his second UFC stint and 2-4-1 overall in the promotion. That could put him at risk of being released, especially since there are so many new fighters entering the UFC after being signed off Dana White’s Contender Series. But he might get another fight since most UFC contracts are for four fights, meaning he should still have one more fight left on his deal.

If Kamaka does get another UFC fight, then he will likely fight someone who is entering the UFC off DWCS or perhaps fight someone ranked near the bottom of the featherweight division. But he won’t be fighting someone who is closer to the top-15 rankings like Fili.

He’s a fun fighter, though, so hopefully the UFC does the right thing and gives Kamaka one more chance to get another win in the Octagon.