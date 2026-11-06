Israel Adesanya Loving New UFC Training Camp

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya says that he is loving his new training camp that is geared towards him.

After many years of training at City Kickboxing, Adesanya left the gym this year after losing four straight fights.

He is set to take on Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia next month in what is a key fight for the former champ as he looks to get back into the win column.

Israel Adesanya Enjoying His New Training Camp

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Adesanya revealed how much he’s enjoying his new training camp ahead of his fight against Magomedov.

“Training camp’s been awesome. This is like a cliché, I guess that everyone says, ‘The best training camp I’ve ever had,’ but I can truly say with my departure from my old gym, CKB, and now building the team that I have and training specifically for me, this is the best I’ve felt in a very long time. For real. I think this is the best training camp—this is the most fun training camp I’ve had in the last—when was (Alex) Pereira in New York? 2022? ‘23? This is the most fun training camp I’ve had in years. That’s going to show on fight night. I’ve been in fight week shape for weeks, my regular fight week shape. I look forward to how I’ll look on fight week this time. Holy (expletive),” Adesanya said (via MMAFighting.com).

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Israel Adesanya in a Must-Win Situation

Although Adesanya is still one of the biggest stars in the UFC, the fact remains that he’s lost four straight fights, and he desperately needs to snap his losing skid and get back into the win column to avoid the dreaded five-game losing skid.

Magomedov won’t be an easy opponent by any means, but the good news for Adesanya is that he is facing a fellow striker, so he doesn’t have to worry about the ground game.

That doesn’t mean that his chin won’t get touched, as he could definitely get knocked out, but at least he only has to worry about striking and not grappling.