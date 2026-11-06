UFC Should Cut Conor McGregor, Says Henry Cejudo

According to UFC legend Henry Cejudo, the promotion should cut Conor McGregor following his recent comments about going to BKFC.

McGregor, who is a part-owner of BKFC, recently said that he will do bare-knuckle fighting once his UFC contract runs out. He has one more fight left on his deal and is expected to complete his contract next year when he returns from his ACL injury.

But if you ask Cejudo, the UFC should cut bait now.

Henry Cejudo Says UFC Should Cut Henry Cejudo

Speaking on the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast, Cejudo suggested the UFC cut McGregor.

“At this point, he’s just (expletive) trolling. I don’t believe anything that he’s saying. But he’s a draw, you know? Now it’s up to the UFC to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to pay you this much because you’re worth this much.’ I guarantee, I’m going to tell you right now, I can even see the UFC just letting him go based on what he got paid. They could be like, ‘Hey, you know what? You’ve got one fight left. We don’t think you’re worth that. You’re a free agent,’” Cejudo said (via MMAFighting.com).

“If I’m a businessman and I want to keep a lot of my money, and I like Conor— (expletive) Conor. I would cut him. I swear to you I would, because if they’re going to give him 30 million and not have to give him 30 million particularly with that big-ass Paramount deal that they have and Paramount has to make their money, hey, just cut him. Let him be a free agent. Let him make more money elsewhere, but let him not make money or take money from us.”

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UFC Unlikely to Cut Conor McGregor

While Cejudo’s points are certainly fair, it’s still very unlikely that the UFC will cut McGregor, knowing that they can milk one final payday from one of the sport’s biggest stars.

Even if the Irishman is planning on leaving the UFC after his next fight, the promotion is going to try their best to make money off him one last time, so his release is unlikely.