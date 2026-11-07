Sean Strickland Could Be Stripped, Says UFC Middleweight Rival

UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho believes that UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland could be stripped of his belt.

Strickland has not fought since he beat Khamzat Chimaev via split decision to capture the middleweight title for the second time at UFC 328 in May, as he is currently in a contract dispute with the world’s leading MMA promotion.

For that reason, Borralho thinks he could be stripped.

Caio Borralho Says Sean Strickland Could Lose UFC Belt

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Borralho said he thinks the UFC could strip Strickland any time, and he thinks that Strickland is in a different situation than UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, who was not stripped of his belt.

“I think they can (strip Strickland) any time. They didn’t strip (Islam) Mackachev, but he was supposed to fight in January, but then refused. So they said, ‘(Expletive) it. We’re doing the interim belt,'” Borralho said.

“I think they can do (Nassourdine) Imamov vs. another big name for the interim, and if Strickland stays with this narrative for too long, they’ll strip him. They won’t let him hold the division. In a great way, everyone wants to see me vs. Imamov again. Last time, I had to cut weight twice in three weeks as I was the backup for the title.”

Caio Borralho Believes He Is Close to a UFC Middleweight Title Shot

Borralho returns to the Octagon at UFC 334 next Saturday when he battles knockout artist Yousri Belgaroui on the main card.

Should Borralho score a big win in that fight, especially if he gets a knockout or a submission, he thinks that he could be close to getting a title shot at 185 lbs.

“My name is already on the table. That is undeniable. No one in the division did that, and I fought tough guys. I think after a big win on November 14, for sure. “There are three guys: Brendan Allen, Joe Pyfer and myself. It seems the UFC don’t want Brendan. Pyfer has a fight for February. So, maybe a big moment for me with a flash knockout or submission, it could happen,” Borralho said.