UFC 334 Card Gets Late Booking

The upcoming UFC 334 card received a late booking as the promotion found a new opponent for top bantamweight prospect Juan Diaz.

Originally, Diaz was supposed to fight UFC veteran Adrian Yanez, but with Yanez out due to injury, the promotion found a new opponent for Diaz and kept him on the card.

Juan Diaz Fights Alatengheili at UFC 334

Per Heavy.com’s Marcel Dorff, Diaz will fight Alatengheili at UFC 334, which takes place on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Juan Diaz Is a Special Bantamweight Prospect

The 28-year-old Diaz earned a UFC contract with a knockout win via spinning back elbow against Won Il Kwon on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2025. He then made his promotional debut in May 2025 at a UFC Fight Night event and submitted Malcolm Wellmaker in an upset for the biggest win of his career to date, and one that improved his MMA record to 16-1-1.

The big win over Wellmaker was enough for the UFC matchmakers to feel like Diaz was ready for a big step up in competition, and the promotion booked him against Yanez at UFC 334 in what would have been an amazing fight between two really exciting fighters. However, Yanez was forced to withdraw from the fight.

Thankfully, though, the UFC was able to secure a late-notice opponent for Diaz in the form of Alatengheili, who is coming off a split-decision win over John Castaneda in September. Alatengheili has a ton of UFC experience, so he will make for a good test for Diaz, who is still getting his feet wet inside the Octagon. But there is no doubt that Diaz will be the favorite to win this bout.

UFC 334 is headlined by a UFC heavyweight title bout between champion Ciryl Gane and challenger Josh Hokit. The co-main event features UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison against Amanda Nunes. Overall, it is one of the best cards of the year, and with only a few more UFC cards left until the 2026 schedule is complete, fans should soak up these last few events as the holiday break is coming up.