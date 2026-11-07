Carlos Prates Puts Deadline on Islam Makhachev’s UFC Return

According to Carlos Prates, he has set a deadline for when UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev needs to return to the Octagon.

Makhachev was supposed to fight Prates at UFC 336 in January, but he chose not to fight on that date. Instead, Prates will now face Michael Morales for the interim UFC welterweight title.

But while Prates is busy right now, he hopes that once he beats Morales, he will get the chance to step into the Octagon and challenge Makhachev for his belt, giving him a deadline to do just that.

Carlos Prates Gives Islam Makhachev Deadline to Fight Again

Speaking to Squawka, Prates made it clear that Makhachev needs to defend his title by June, or else he says he should just vacate his belt.

“He should vacate his belt – not now. It’s OK – we’re going to fight for the interim belt. But after that, after Ramadan, we’re planning to fight in June or something like that, and if he says, ‘Oh, I’m not ready,’ come on. Stop. Time to retire. Is June the deadline? Yeah,” Prates said.

Carlos Prates Not Happy With Islam Makhachev’s Fight Schedule

As great a fighter as Makhachev is, Prates admitted that he is unhappy with his fight schedule, as he takes Khabib Nurmagomedov’s strategy of only fighting when they want, in Prates’s opinion, something that is bothering the Brazilian contender, who enjoys staying active.

“I think Khabib and Islam, they’re the same. They book fights when they want, when they feel really good. Of course, it’s OK – they are the champs. When Khabib was champ, he did the same. You wait too long to fight, do maybe one fight per year. It is what it is. I don’t think it’s the right way to do things,” Prates said.

“Why is Makhachev talking about retirement? Maybe he made enough money and just wants to enjoy time with his family, in his own country, take care of his family. That’s what everybody should do. At some point, you stop and take care of family, health and everything. I think he’s doing the right thing.”