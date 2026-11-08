Conor McGregor Goes Off on Max Holloway, Demands Trilogy Bout

UFC superstar Conor McGregor absolutely went off on Max Holloway and demanded a trilogy fight against his long-time rival next year.

McGregor lost via first-round injury TKO to Holloway at UFC 329 in July, tearing his ACL in the loss. Four months later, he still has a bone to pick with Holloway, and he badly wants to fight him for a third time next year when he returns from his injury in what will likely be his final UFC bout.

Conor McGregor Demands Max Holloway Trilogy Bout

Speaking to reporters after BKFC Glasgow, McGregor went off on Holloway and made it clear that he wants a trilogy fight against him.

“The guy didnt engage once. He’s the one that called for the stoppage… I’d have done him on the one leg. Holloway might be a jackass, something might happen. But a fighter that fights me, put some respect on my name. If you’re not a world champion fighter, don’t even utter my (expletive) name. If you’ve done (expletive) all but got a few likes, go (expletive) yourself,” McGregor said.

Will the UFC Book the Trilogy Fight?

The UFC has been known to give McGregor what he wants, which has worked out for both the fighter and the promotion, as the UFC has made a ton of money from McGregor’s fights.

The Irishman has made it clear that he wants to fight Holloway for a third time after the pair have gone 1-1 in their first two bouts, but if that’s the case, then Holloway will likely have to wait for potentially up to another year if he wants the trilogy fight, which he has said in the past he is interested in taking.

So, we’ll see if the UFC has any interest in holding Holloway out for that long, as that’s a very long time for Holloway to sit out if that’s the case.

But with McGregor doing his part to sell a trilogy bout, perhaps the UFC will become more interested in booking this trilogy fight between two men who clearly hate each other and want to fight each other again.