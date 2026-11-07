Khamzat Chimaev Makes Clear What He Wants Next

Former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev made it clear what he wants next, which is a title shot at 185 lbs.

Chimaev has not fought since he lost his belt via split decision to Sean Strickland at UFC 328 in May.

But despite that loss, Chimaev is still hungry to get his belt back, and he wants to fight the winner of the proposed UFC middleweight title bout between Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov.

Khamzat Chimaev Wants Winner of Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Chimaev made it clear that he wants to get his belt back, and he won’t accept anything less than the winner of Strickland vs. Imavov in his next bout.

“It should be the winner because I’m the No. 1 contender, and I didn’t lose that match. People say I lost the match, but I’m the real champion,” Chimaev said.

To that end, Chimaev took a shot at Strickland, who is currently holding out and waiting for a new contract as he’s unhappy with his UFC fighter pay.

“He’s always crying about something, so I’m just being ready. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Maybe the UFC wants me to face the winner of the fight, so I just want to take my belt back very soon. If it happens soon, I’m going to fight soon, as well,” Chimaev said.

When Will Khamzat Chimaev Fight Again?

Chimaev hasn’t fought since his loss against Strickland in May, which has been very frustrating for him, as he’s wanted to get back into the cage for quite some time now.

That’s why the former middleweight champ says that he’s willing to fight whenever the UFC calls him up and asks him to fight. Right now, he’s just patiently waiting and taking wrestling matches in RAF in the meantime, but his goal is to step back into the Octagon and try to get his belt back, as that is his motivation right now.

“Hopefully very soon, but it’s not about me right now. Whenever the UFC calls me and they ask are you ready to fight, I’ll fight anyone,” Chimaev said.