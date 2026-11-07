Maycee Barber Out of UFC 335

UFC 335 has lost a fight as women’s flyweight contender Maycee Barber is out of her matchup against Carli Judice.

Barber vs. Judice was set to take place on the UFC 335 undercard of the upcoming December 12 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, the fight is now off the card due to an undisclosed reason on Barber’s side.

Maycee Barber vs. Carli Judice Off UFC 335

Per realkevink on X, Barber vs. Judice is off UFC 335.

“FIGHT UPDATE. Maycee Barber Is OUT Of Her #UFC335 Fight December 12th Per Sources Against Carli Judice.”

Per Mike Heck, the plan is to rebook the Barber vs. Judice fight for a later card.

Maycee Barber vs. Carli Judice Would Have Been a Fun Fight

Barber is the No. 9-ranked women’s flyweight on the UFC roster, while Judice is ranked No. 15, so this would have been an important fight in the weight class.

Not only that, but it would have also been a very fun fight, as both Barber and Judice are strikers who prefer to stand and trade with their foes, which would have made for a very exciting matchup.

Barber is coming off a bad knockout loss to Alexa Grasso in her last fight at UFC Seattle in March, but she is still one of the top-ranked fighters in her weight class. Before the loss to Grasso, Barber had won seven fights in a row, so while the loss to Grasso was certainly a disappointment, it won’t drop Barber’s stock too much in the weight class, as she is still a very good fighter in her division.

As for Judice, she is 4-1 in the UFC, and she has won her last four fights in a row. The UFC matchmakers are very high on her, as they have been giving her bonuses as of late for her incredible performances inside the Octagon.

Hopefully, the UFC’s plan can remain intact, and this fight can indeed be booked for an upcoming fight card, as it should be a very exciting matchup between two really good strikers who like to stand and trade on the feet.