Paddy Pimblett Accuses Movsar Evloev of Quitting at UFC 333

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett accused Movsar Evloev of quitting in his UFC 333 title fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

After a competitive first round, Evloev crumbled in the second round, getting hurt by Volkanovski’s heavy strikes on the feet before being finished by heavy ground-and-pound on the mat as the Russian suffered his first career loss.

But for as much as Volkanovski looked outstanding in the fight, Pimblett believes that the previously undefeated Evloev chose to find a way out and quit.

Paddy Pimblett Says Movsar Evloev Quit Against Alexander Volkanovski

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pimblett dropped a blunt quote about Evloev, accusing him of quitting in his first UFC featherweight title opportunity.

“Movsar quit there for me, like. Just rolled over. When there’s five seconds left, you just got to keep moving… you can’t start just covering up,” Pimblett said.

Paddy Pimblett Could Be Laying Seeds for Future Fight

Pimblett is not only a great fighter in the UFC lightweight division, but he is also very smart and calculated, so these comments about Evloev could very well be planting the seeds for a future fight between the two at 155 lbs.

With Evloev losing to Volkanovski, he won’t be getting another title shot at 145 lbs anytime soon, a weight class where he has to cut a ton of weight to make the weight limit, as he is one of the bigger fighters in his division.

So, could Evloev potentially move up to lightweight at some point, a weight class where he could get a fresh start in his UFC career? It is certainly not out of the realm of possibility, that’s for sure.

In the meantime, Pimblett will continue to chase a title shot against UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, as he has made it clear that he wants to rematch the champ after losing a decision to him earlier this year at UFC 324.

Pimblett is also chasing a superfight against long-time rival Ilia Topuria, so we’ll have to see what’s next for him in 2027, but given his ability to talk trash, Pimblett’s name will always be in the news.